ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home

Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Buffalo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive Wednesday evening. No other details have been released at this time but police do expect to provide a briefing within the next hour. This is a developing story....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Foothill High School students recognized

Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit hosted its special year-end training demonstration on Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas

Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Southwest Airline chaos continues

Travelers voice their concerns following airline troubles over the holiday break. Travelers voice their concerns following airline troubles over the holiday break. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter thefts: Henderson police

Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot, according to a Tuesday news release. 2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter …. Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars...
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy