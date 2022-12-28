Read full article on original website
Related
Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report
The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
Washington Examiner
As Title 42 ends, 68% of people want immigrants to 'Remain in Mexico'
The Supreme Court may have thrown the end of Title 42’s role as an immigration enforcement tool in doubt Monday night, but there is no doubt about what voters want to see happen at the southern border: stricter border enforcement policies. Asked by Harvard University if they thought illegal...
Herald-Journal
Migrant Asylum Ban
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now. The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on people seeking asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality. The court also set a February timeline for arguments in the case. The restrictions, often referred to as Title 42, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19. They have been used 2.5 million times to prevent migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. Conservative-leaning states argued that lifting the restrictions would lead to a massive increase in migrants, and pushed the court to intervene. Immigration advocates say the U.S. has moral and international obligations to offer asylum to people fleeing persecution.
After DHS misstep, Salazar right to demand U.S. let Cuban asylum seekers stay | Opinion
The United States cannot be in the business of endangering the lives back home of those who seek asylum here, writes the Editorial Board.
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court's Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing.
Only one solution to border crisis — enforce the border
In 1907, its busiest year, 1,004,756 migrants arrived at Ellis Island. In fiscal year 2022, 2.76 million migrants were seen entering the southern border — and that’s just the ones we know about. This is an immigration wave unprecedented in American history. It is also illegal. These migrants aren’t applying for green cards or legal residency. If they were, they’d have to wait their turn before living in the United States. Instead, they’ve been coached to request asylum, a program meant for refugees facing political or religious persecution at home. Many, if not all, of these migrants don’t qualify. But it will take five years...
EXPLAINER: What happens if COVID asylum restrictions end?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March...
U.S. sanctions officials close to El Salvador's Bukele for alleged corruption
SAN SALVADOR, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States sanctioned several Central American officials it accused of possible corruption in their respective countries on Friday, including two politicians close to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.
Within hours, Peru's president went from dissolving Congress to being ousted and arrested
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress, but lawmakers voted to remove him from office instead, and he is now under arrest.
Frustration among migrants at U.S.-Mexico border as COVID restrictions remain
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived.
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday’s ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire under a judge’s order on Dec. 21. The case will be argued in February and a stay imposed last week by Chief Justice John Roberts will remain in place until the justices make a decision. The limits, often known as Title 42 in reference to a 1944 public health law, were...
Argentina president to comply with "unfair" court ruling on Buenos Aires funding
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez said Monday his government would abide by a recent Supreme Court ruling and give a larger proportion of state funds to the opposition-controlled city of Buenos Aires.
Slipping over Mexico border, migrants get the jump on U.S. court ruling
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico Dec 28 (Reuters) - Even before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday opted to keep in place a measure aimed at deterring border crossings, hundreds of migrants in northern Mexico were taking matters into their own hands to slip into the United States.
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
Texas governor warns of 'total chaos' on border when Title 42 ends this week
The southern border will be overwhelmed this week by the ending of a Trump-era policy known as Title 42, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned on Sunday.
Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.
Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 casts asylum seekers as 'political tool,' Chicago immigration advocate says
CHICAGO - As families seeking asylum in the United States face ongoing threats of being turned away from the border, some have opted to send their children alone, said one Chicago-based immigration advocate. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a ruling keeping in place the controversial policy called Title...
Biden’s unserious border ‘solution’ — mass amnesty for all illegal immigrants
Talk about using people as political pawns. The White House complained Monday about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest busload of migrants dropped off at the vice president’s doorstep on Christmas Eve. But the administration’s response was to use the 100 or so illegal immigrants as an argument for its mass-amnesty legislation, a bill so radical even Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t bring it up for a vote. Abbott reported Monday that Texas over the past several months had bused nearly 16,000 illegal border-jumpers to the sanctuary cities of Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. This may sound like a lot but it’s really...
Chief Justice Roberts pauses lifting of Title 42, keeping migrant policy in place for now
Title 42 has been used to expel migrants more than 2.4 million times since 2020. GOP-led states want to require the Biden administration to continue.
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week.
Comments / 0