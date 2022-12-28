Read full article on original website
Related
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Prevention
‘Law and Order: SVU’ Fans Say They’ll ‘Never Forgive’ the Show for How Kelli Giddish Left
This story contains spoilers from season 24 of Law and Order: SVU. Folks, it's finally happened. After 12 seasons of being on Law and Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish has officially left the building. While the lead-up to her exit was unexpected, her character Detective Amanda Rollins got the happy ending she deserved. But it was no consolation to fans.
Law & Order: SVU's Tamara Tunie Was Around Death A Lot Prior To Playing A Medical Examiner On The Show
"Law & Order: SVU" is the longest-running of Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" universe, even exceeding the number of seasons set by the original "Law & Order" that started it all. Now at a whopping 24 seasons, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is the only stable mainstay of every single season of the show. It is part of the DNA of a long-running procedural to shift its ensemble after a few seasons, as it gives new energy to shows that have been on for quite a while. But it doesn't mean that viewers forget those memorable characters that don't appear at all or as often anymore.
startattle.com
Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 10) “Jumped In” trailer, release date
When Benson becomes the target of a ruthless gang leader, Capt. Duarte takes the case. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. Fin works with the Bronx SVU to help clear their case backlog. Meanwhile, Sgt. Dixon offers to translate when a deaf student is r–ed. Network:...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis lived in a real-life jail growing up, which gave him valuable experience for playing Festus Haggen.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
‘The White Lotus’ Costume Designer Confirms Jennifer Coolidge’s Dress Was a Huge Hint for ‘The Godfather’ Fans
An homage — and a spoiler. Jennifer Coolidge's floral dress in the finale of The White Lotus was chosen specifically as a clue about her character's fate. In the last episode of the HBO hit, Tanya (Coolidge) wears a dress identical to one seen on a mannequin representing Apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli) from The Godfather in […]
Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC: It's Gordon Like You've Never Seen Him Before — 2023 FIRST LOOK
Fitting for the Christmas weekend ahead, TVLine’s first look at Magnum P.I. Season 5 brings you tidings of comfortin’ Joy. When last we tuned into the Hawaii-based drama, Juliet (played by Perdita Weeks) had ‘fessed up her feeeelings to Thomas (Jay Hernandez), after which the partners in crimesolving shared a passionate kiss against a perfect sunset. But preceding that long-awaited lip-lock, Rick and Suzy (Zachary Knighton and Betsy Phillips), after a bit of a scare, welcomed their first child into the world, while Gordon (Tim Kang) found himself suspended from the police force after working “off book” to rescue his ex-wife...
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Calls Her & Blueface Broke
The 22-year old entertainer’s brother slammed her and Blueface in a Tik Tok video. Chrisean Rock’s family is not happy about her relationship with Blueface. The 22-year old entertainer’s brother took to Instagram to blast his sister and her boyfriend by calling out them about their finances. “Y’all are the brokest celebrities in Hollywood,” he began.
EW.com
NCIS recap: Too hot for teacher
This week on NCIS, Knight (Katrina Law) is shocked to learn that McGee (Sean Murray) is a best-selling crime novelist who likes to think of himself as a Tom Clancy, not a John Grisham. (That tracks.) But since his main character, Agent L.G. Tibbs, is retired, McGee's looking for a new muse.
ComicBook
Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
realitytitbit.com
Pregnant Juju Castaneda thanks Love & Hip Hop fans for ‘manifesting’ it
Juju Castaneda from Love & Hip Hop: New York shared some jolly news with her fans this year-end – she’s pregnant with her first baby!. The 41-year-old media personality rose to popularity thanks to her recurring role in the VH1 series. It showcased her long-term relationship with Dipset’s...
theplaylist.net
‘Snowfall’ Final Season Teaser: FX’s Acclaimed Crime Drama Comes To An End In February
While the teaser for the new (and final) season of FX’s acclaimed crime drama, “Snowfall,” doesn’t feature any footage from the upcoming episodes, it does a great job of creating the feeling of the final storyline as the world seems to be coming down around young Franklin.
TVLine Items: New Chicago Med Doc, True Detective First Look and More
Say hello to the newest member of the #OneChicago family. Chicago Med has cast T.V. Carpio (The Rookie, Big Sky) in the recurring role of Dr. Grace Song, Deadline reports. Dr. Song is hired by Sasha Roiz’s Jack Dayton, who bought a controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group in the Dec. 7 fall finale (aka Brian Tee’s last episode as Dr. Ethan Choi; read post mortem). Season 8 of Chicago Med resumes Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will now debut across all five of AMC Networks’ cable channels, with BBC America,...
Chris Rock Sets Release Date for Live Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ Nearly 1 Year After Will Smith Slap
He's ready to talk. Chris Rock's new stand-up comedy special will be broadcast live on March 4, one week before the 2024 Oscars. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be the streaming platform's first live global event on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. The comedy set will be broadcast one week before the […]
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez Fans Petition for Appeal in Meg Thee Stallion Verdict, Attacking Jury, Jay-Z
Tory Lanez's family and friends are banding together to help him avoid prison time ... and they're going after the jury, the music industry, Jay-Z and even suggesting Tory is a sacrificial lamb to do a solid for African American women. Soon after Tory was convicted for shooting Meg Thee...
Comments / 0