Wisconsin expected to land SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to quarterbacks, new Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo has the kind of resume the Badgers need. It has been working wonders since he joined the staff on Dec. 7. The Badgers on Thursday emerged as the favorites to land SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai,...
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Ohio State ready for College Football Playoff? | Bulldog breakdown
It is time, Buckeye fans. No, not for the weekend, at least not quite, but the College Football Playoff is upon us. On Saturday night, No. 4 Ohio State will take on No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl Playoff semifinal game. Had you told college football fans before the...
C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days
C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
Column: Healthy change is needed in every college football program, including OSU
PHOENIX — Kasey Dunn has said it before, he said it again, and he’s exactly right. Every week, it was something new with OSU this season. One week, the run game becomes nonexistent, and the next, it’s the passing game that falls behind. The only consistency the Cowboys found in its last six games was inconsistency. It happens for OSU, though. The more than 10 wins and New Year’s Six bowl seasons are the outliers. But for 7-6 and late season collapses — ending with a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday — to not happen every year, is to change.
Georgia football: Peach Bowl How to Watch UGA vs Ohio State, Radio, streaming rundown
ATLANTA — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face No. 4 Ohio State in Atlanta. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET,...
Former UW defensive assistants Ross Kolodziej, Mark D'Onofrio join Stanford staff
Former Wisconsin defensive assistants Ross Kolodziej and Mark D'Onofrio are headed west with Bobby April. The Stanford football program announced Thursday that it hired Kolodziej as its defensive line coach and D'Onofrio as its inside linebackers coach. April, who spent the last five seasons as Wisconsin's outside linebackers coach, was announced as the defensive coordinator last week. All three coached in the Badgers' victory over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Georgia trailer: 'All we need is an opportunity at this one game'
After the regular season finale loss to Michigan at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State players, coaches and fans didn't know what the team's fate would be. The Buckeyes weren't going to the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff seemed like a longshot. The goals from the season, it appeared, had gone out the window.
50% off Annual VIP Pass to Bucknuts with Ohio State in CFP and recruiting on-going
With the college football playoffs about to get started and Ohio State recruiting on-going, now is the time to get on board at Bucknuts!!!. Are you ready for the Buckeyes in the college football playoffs, recruiting and the transfer portal and Ohio State and Big Ten basketball?. We are! The...
Buckeyes use big second half to roll to 90-59 win over Alabama A&M
It was understandable for the Ohio State men’s basketball team to be a bit rusty as it hosted Alabama A&M for its final nonconference game on Thursday afternoon. After all, the Buckeyes had not played in eight days due to the holiday break and were set to resume Big Ten play with a visit to Northwestern on Sunday.
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17
PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
2024 QB Demond Williams set to announce college decision on Friday
Demond Williams will announce his commitment at 1 p.m. CT (12 mountain) on Friday from his Chandler, Az., home town. Williams is a 2024, four-star quarterback out of Basha High School in Chandler. He is rated as the nation's No. 18 quarterback and the No. 4 player in the state of Arizona's 2024 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is the No. 228 player in America, according to the Composite.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
FINAL: Wisconsin 24, OSU 17
PHOENIX -- The 2022 season ends at Chase Field as Wisconsin (6-6) takes on Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting between the Badgers and Cowboys, a pair of schools that rank among the best nationally in total wins over the last decade-plus. Since 2010, UW and OSU rank No. 10 and 11 in college football in winning percentage.
How one coach's growing influence has corresponded with Michigan football's rebirth
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Almost 48 hours after Michigan football conquered Ohio State in Columbus, the rapture had yet to subside. Jim Harbaugh was feeling himself, still intoxicated by the euphoria that surfaced after the Wolverines demolished their rival and completed a perfect regular season. As he crowed about this,...
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
It's Been a Rough Month, but Ohio State Still Has It Better Than Almost Everybody Else in College Sports
I'm back! Thanks to Chase Brown for stepping in for me the past couple of weeks while I was on assignment elsewhere doing super fun things with The Stunning Mrs. Vance and The Little Tyke. This week Johnny and I ponder the big question: Is the sky really falling for...
Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp
As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference. Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
