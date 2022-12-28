Cougars Down Tigers

Brooklyn Sprague looks to pass during the fourth quarter of Centralia's loss to Heritage on Dec. 2.

At Seton Catholic

COUGARS 60, TIGERS 47

Centralia 14 12 11 10 — 47

Seton Cath. 19 21 15 5 — 60

Centralia: Wilkerson 17, Babka 7, Cline 6, Chavez 5, Sprague 5, Ritchey 4, Baumel 2

Seton Catholic: Williams 10, Jackson 3, Mooney 20, Hammerstrom 16, Mancuso 2, Jennings 5, Seymour 4

The Centralia girls basketball team lost a non-league matchup to start its week, falling 60-47 to Seton Catholic in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Junior Emily Wilkerson led the Tigers with 17 points, with Liliana Babka scoring seven, Gracee Cline adding six, and both Makayla Chavez and Brooklyn Sprague scoring five.

Centralia stayed within five points through the end of the first quarter, but Seton Catholic pushed its lead into double digits in the second, and it would stay there the rest of the night.

The Tigers are set to host the Centralia Tiger Classic this coming Thursday and Friday at home, with Lakes, Eisenhower, and Eatonville all coming to Lewis County.