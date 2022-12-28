ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Cougars Down Tigers

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLloP_0jwH9F8400
Brooklyn Sprague looks to pass during the fourth quarter of Centralia's loss to Heritage on Dec. 2.

At Seton Catholic

COUGARS 60, TIGERS 47

Centralia 14 12 11 10 — 47

Seton Cath. 19 21 15 5 — 60

Centralia: Wilkerson 17, Babka 7, Cline 6, Chavez 5, Sprague 5, Ritchey 4, Baumel 2

Seton Catholic: Williams 10, Jackson 3, Mooney 20, Hammerstrom 16, Mancuso 2, Jennings 5, Seymour 4

The Centralia girls basketball team lost a non-league matchup to start its week, falling 60-47 to Seton Catholic in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Junior Emily Wilkerson led the Tigers with 17 points, with Liliana Babka scoring seven, Gracee Cline adding six, and both Makayla Chavez and Brooklyn Sprague scoring five.

Centralia stayed within five points through the end of the first quarter, but Seton Catholic pushed its lead into double digits in the second, and it would stay there the rest of the night.

The Tigers are set to host the Centralia Tiger Classic this coming Thursday and Friday at home, with Lakes, Eisenhower, and Eatonville all coming to Lewis County.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Riverhawks Outlast Ocosta at Home

TOLEDO — In a game where the Toledo boys basketball team just couldn’t quite shake Ocosta, the Riverhawks managed to do just enough in a 58-54 win Wednesday night at home in a non-league contest. The Riverhawks rocketed out to a 19-4 lead early in the first quarter,...
TOLEDO, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Thunderbirds Pull Away From Eagles

Tumwater: Brewer 22, Beebe 19, Gjurasic 6, Larson 4, Moody 4, Sumrok 2, Simmons 2, Lee 1. After nearly a week off, the Tumwater girls basketball team got back to the grindstone and back into the win column, beating Cedar Park Christian 60-42 on Wednesday. Tumwater’s duo of Regan Brewer...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Flood Watch in Place for Chehalis, Cowlitz Rivers

While Lewis County Emergency Management’s Ross McDowell said the week was unlikely to see any “major disaster,” residents should still be wary of effects from heavy rain and rising rivers as the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Chehalis and Cowlitz rivers. Rivers in...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels

While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

New Wine Bar Opens in Downtown Centralia

While there are several options for downtown Centralia visitors looking to grab a drink, Shawna Viggers Sicilia wanted to provide a more calm, low-key alternative from exisiting bars and taverns. At the end of November, she opened Luxe Wine Bar on North Tower Avenue. As a wine lover, she was...
CENTRALIA, WA
Channel 6000

Record rainfall, damaging winds and huge surf all happening Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The giant fire hose of the Pacific Ocean, aka the Atmospheric River, aimed at us Tuesday is considered strong which means it is beneficial, yes, but also mostly hazardous. Too much of a good thing. A strong low pressure system that’s teaming up with this...
PORTLAND, OR
KING 5

Storm impacts: Homes, businesses flooded across western Washington

SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound. A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Coast Guard Funded for Replacing Motor Lifeboats, New Icebreaker

Washington will see money for a number of Coast Guard items, including a new icebreaker and new lifesaving vessels for Grays Harbor. The funding will help to replace 52-foot Motor Lifeboats that have been in service since the late '50s and early '60s. "Our Coast Guard women and men serving...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater to make major changes at Trosper and Capitol next year

Tumwater will start its work on Capitol Boulevard next year in an effort to address several traffic issues in the area. “Though this construction will be particularly disruptive,” said the city in a press release, “the short-term pain will pay off by reducing current and future traffic congestion at this key intersection.”
TUMWATER, WA
waheagle.com

Sheriff's Report, December 29, 2022

Wahkiakum County law enforcement officers and emergency response personnel handled a variety of reports during the past week, including:. December 19 - 7:41 a.m. A caller reported that an Elochoman Valley resident suffering from dementia left the home in a vehicle. His direction of travel was unknown. 3:39 p.m. A caller asked for assistance in gaining access to a Puget Island home after his estranged wife changed the locks. The wife said she was preparing to get an order of protection and that she changed the locks so he could not enter the home without her consent. 10:51 p.m. The Cathlamet ambulance aided a Rosedale resident who was sick with a fever.
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Conflict Leaves Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Program ‘Completely Gutted,’ Former Officer Says

After spending 13 years in the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reserve program, Kevin Lee, 54, of Napavine, resigned after the November election. Lee wasn’t alone. After beginning 2021 with six level one reserve officers, there are now just two remaining. And, for the foreseeable future, no new officers will be added, reported Sheriff Rob Snaza.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

King tide causes flooding along waterfront; windstorm coming next

A king tide flooded low-lying parts of Gig Harbor and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday’s tide peaked just before 9 a.m. at 13 feet, 6 inches. A similar tide — 13-5 — is anticipated on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. A King tide is a “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon,” according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Chronicle

One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Grays Harbor County

A Grayland man was killed following a vehicle rollover on Monday morning. Tobias D. Casey, 40, was killed while driving southbound on state route 105 in Grayland, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Casey was driving south before driving off the road, striking a fence and rolling repeatedly, according...
GRAYLAND, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
365
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy