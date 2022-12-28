Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Bottom Predicts Incoming Rally for BTC – But There’s a Catch
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says a bounce is likely in sight for the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,900 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to rally in the near term before BTC ignites another leg down toward his target below $16,000.
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin worth has been in a decent vary previously few weeks. Bitcoin’s concern and greed index has dropped to the concern stage of 25. The US greenback index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin worth has held in a decent vary even because the US greenback index (DXY) has plunged...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Price Signals Trouble, Why ETH Bulls Need To Protect This Support
Ether price is slowly moving lower from the $1,240 resistance. ETH/USD traded below a key bullish trend line at $1,205 on the 4-hours chart. The price could accelerate lower if it stays below $1,240 and the 50 simple moving average (4-hours, blue). New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Ethereum’s ETH is signaling a downside...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Altcoins and Crypto Markets Set for Major Unexpected Bounce in 2023, According to Popular Analyst
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader altcoin markets could start to bounce back next year. In a new analysis, pseudonymous trader TechDev says that the crypto correction actually began in the second quarter of 2021, rather than the fourth quarter of that year after Bitcoin hit its all-time high.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
The Sam Bankman-Fried-backed crypto Solana has lost nearly all its value this year and is still crashing as key projects bail
Solana, once praised as a viable rival for Ethereum, has tumbled almost 70% since the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, and is down 94% in 2022. The token was heavily backed by Bankman-Fried, and his companies held large positions on their books. The disgraced crypto founder said over the summer...
cryptopotato.com
Solana Suffers Major Setback as Development Activity Plunges, SOL Dumps Hard
SBF and FTX “had a heavy hand in Solana thriving the way it did” throughout last year’s market-wide bull run, according to Santiment. Wading through the wreckage of FTX and Alameda, it is clear that some communities were hit a lot harder than others. Several DeFi protocols sporting close ties with the two entities have suffered. Solana, for one, has been hit the hardest since the collapse.
coinjournal.net
Santiment says Cardano sellers are getting exhausted but does price action show it?
Cardano lost 3.22% on Wednesday to hit the lowest in the year at $0.25. Santiment data holds that bears are decreasing in numbers and losing control. ADA price action is extremely bearish, and lower prices are possible. Cardano (ADA/USD) looked headed for a new low on Wednesday as the price...
dailyhodl.com
Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Downturn Issues Fresh Warning to Crypto Traders
An analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s collapse this year is warning BTC holders, saying that a capitulation event for the king crypto is in sight. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 692,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin continues to flash signs of weakness. While Bitcoin...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts
Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano Bulls Attempt Breakout Move As XRP Army Envisions $1 XRP By Q1 2023
BTC, ETH, XRP, and ADA record an uptick in value entering Christmas week. On the other hand, DOGE is still struggling post-Elon Musk poll and traded lower by 8% in the past 7 days. With the new year approaching, bulls are pushing their favourite coins to start the year on...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) Whales Accumulating Aggressively, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm says deep-pocketed whales are quickly accumulating Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC). Santiment says Cardano is likely undervalued given how much whales and sharks are grabbing it up. “Is Cardano severely undervalued at this point? One of santimentfeed’s key community members certainly sees data making this...
securities.io
Solana (SOL) falls below $10 as Bitcoin (BTC) holders brace for a fourth consecutive red quarter
The broader crypto, bar some alts, has been fairly dormant in the days succeeding the Christmas holiday. This has consequently presented keen market followers with a chance to take a breather and reflect on the year that 2022 has been. The leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, resumed a gentle downtrend yesterday inspired by negative volatility after Boxing Day. Most of the media interest this week has predictably been around the asset’s performance with respect to Wall Street household names, especially tech-invested companies.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
astaga.com
MicroStrategy Doubles Down On Bitcoin Bet With $56.4 Million Purchase
There have been a whole lot of rumors currently surrounding MicroStrategy and the large stash of bitcoin the corporate presently owns. Most of those have revolved round the potential for MicroStrategy having to dump its bitcoin. Nevertheless, the corporate has simply put all of those rumors to mattress with one other huge BTC buy.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Epic Rally for Litecoin, Updates Outlook on Ethereum, Chainlink and Two Additional Altcoins
A popular crypto strategist says that Litecoin (LTC) could go on an epic surge before the peer-to-peer payments network’s halving event next year. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 329,900 Twitter followers that Litecoin is showing signs of strength on the higher timeframe after rallying above its long-term accumulation level.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Grinds Lower, More Losses Seem Imminent
Bitcoin price is slowly moving lower from the $17,000 resistance. BTC could continue to move down towards the $16,000 support zone. Bitcoin started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading below $16,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
zycrypto.com
Terra Classic Leads Festive Season Gains As BTC Holds Steady Above $16K
LUNC – the original crypto of Terra Luna – jumped 16% on Dec.27 to an intraday high of $0.0001848, beating Bitcoin to become the top performer in the festive season. On the other hand, the flagship crypto was trading at $16,787 in the same period, per CoinMarketCap. In...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Drifts Lower as Crypto Winter Continues
Prices: Bitcoin drifted lower in Tuesday trading, albeit not by much as crypto prices remained largely frozen near levels they've held for a week. Insights: In this last week of 2022, First Mover Asia is revisiting a few of CoinDesk's (CD) best, most impactful stories from the past year. Less than a month after a CD story led to the implosion of crypto exchange giant FTX in November, Chief Insights Columnist David Z. Morris zeroed in on the seriousness of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's offenses. The U.S. Department of Justice subsequently charged Bankman-Fried with wire fraud and other alleged crimes. After posting bail, he is confined to his parents California home except to exercise, and must wear a tracking device.
