Read full article on original website
Related
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Study shows that drinking black tea each day may lower the risk of death
According to new research from the National Institutes of Health, drinking at least two cups of black tea a day can help people live longer, healthier lives. Black tea drinkers have "slightly" lower rates of heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke, as well as death from all causes, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
The Comfort of Drinking Hot Water in the Mornings
Girl enjoys a warm drinkPhoto byStockSnap on Pixabay. When it comes to comfort, not too many things can beat the comfort of warm water. A warm shower, warm bath, warm water running over the hands or feet, or warm water splashed on the face are simply incredibly comforting. Warm water is such a natural way to refresh and relax nerves and muscles. However, another important way to relax with warm water is by drinking it.
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
Why Do I Get Super Anxious the Day After Drinking?
The older I get, the more frequently I have anxiety the day after I drink alcohol. Here’s how it goes down: I throw back a few glasses of wine, get a subpar night’s sleep, and wake up with a nervous stomach—and brain. Typically, there’s no pinpointed reason as to why I feel off. I’m just cosmically uneasy and worried despite the fact that everything is, in actuality, okay.
What Can Happen When You Consume High Amounts Of Salt And Not Enough Potassium
Sodium and potassium are vital for your health, but they must be balanced. Here's what happens when you consume too much sodium and not enough potassium.
Medical News Today
Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?
Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
Top 5 reasons to drink water
It is generally recommended that adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, although the exact amount of water needed can vary based on factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level.
Diet Drinks May Not Affect Urinary Function in Women
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you struggle with urinary incontinence and worry that diet drinks may make matters worse, new research suggests they may not have a significant effect. "This study is important in that it may guide clinicians counseling women with urinary incontinence to focus more on behavioral modifications, such as total volume intake, rather than on the type of beverage consumed," said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for the North American Menopause Society (NAMS). ...
Medical News Today
What to know about the effects of alcohol on the eyes
Excessive alcohol consumption can negatively affect the eyes, leading to rapid eye movement, double vision, and potential blindness. Experts associate alcohol consumption with several social, mental, and physical issues. Excessive alcohol drinking can lead to vision issues, including blindness. The effects may be short term, such as blurred or double...
earth.com
Study reveals what triggers our brains to overeat
Obesity is a complex disease with contributing factors that are genetic and environmental. It is known that the gene melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) is a critical regulator of appetite and energy expenditure in rodents and humans, and that mutations in this gene can lead to overeating, reduced energy expenditure and obesity. But a new study has now identified the role of a second gene in mediating the effects of MC4R.
Psych Centra
How Does Caffeine Affect Your Body?
Whether it’s from coffee, tea, chocolate, or other sources, caffeine impacts your body in several different ways. For many people, pouring a hot cup of coffee is a cherished part of their morning ritual. Not only does it taste delicious, but it can also give you an extra boost of energy to start your day.
Healthline
How to Prevent Dehydration from Diarrhea
Dehydration is a common complication of diarrhea. Short bouts of diarrhea rarely cause concerns. But long lasting or severe diarrhea can lead to serious complications, especially for children and older adults. Diarrhea is defined as having loose, watery stools several times per day. It can last for a few days...
Royals Review
Drinking Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!
Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. health, cool stuff, nutrition, science, health, science, cool stuff, health, science, nutrition, health, science, nutrition. Water is a crucial...
Camden Chat
Mix Lemon, Honey, and Cinnamon, and Drink It before Bed: You Will Be Surprised in the Morning
Doing regular exercise and sticking to a healthy and balanced diet is of utter importance for people who want to lose weight. Nevertheless, there are also other natural alternatives, which can help burn fat, stimulate weight loss, and improve overall health. The combination of lemon juice, honey, and cinnamon is...
CNET
Is My Poop Healthy? What Your Stool Is Telling You About Your Diet
Poop is the thing no one wants to talk about, but everyone does. I get it; poop is gross. But it's one of the biggest indicators of your health. Paying attention to your bowel movements can help track your health and spot food intolerances you may have missed. Variation in...
Comments / 0