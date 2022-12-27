ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Smartlifeinfo

Study shows that drinking black tea each day may lower the risk of death

According to new research from the National Institutes of Health, drinking at least two cups of black tea a day can help people live longer, healthier lives. Black tea drinkers have "slightly" lower rates of heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke, as well as death from all causes, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
JudyD

The Comfort of Drinking Hot Water in the Mornings

Girl enjoys a warm drinkPhoto byStockSnap on Pixabay. When it comes to comfort, not too many things can beat the comfort of warm water. A warm shower, warm bath, warm water running over the hands or feet, or warm water splashed on the face are simply incredibly comforting. Warm water is such a natural way to refresh and relax nerves and muscles. However, another important way to relax with warm water is by drinking it.
SELF

Why Do I Get Super Anxious the Day After Drinking?

The older I get, the more frequently I have anxiety the day after I drink alcohol. Here’s how it goes down: I throw back a few glasses of wine, get a subpar night’s sleep, and wake up with a nervous stomach—and brain. Typically, there’s no pinpointed reason as to why I feel off. I’m just cosmically uneasy and worried despite the fact that everything is, in actuality, okay.
Medical News Today

Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?

Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
InMaricopa

Top 5 reasons to drink water

It is generally recommended that adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, although the exact amount of water needed can vary based on factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level.
The Herald News

Diet Drinks May Not Affect Urinary Function in Women

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you struggle with urinary incontinence and worry that diet drinks may make matters worse, new research suggests they may not have a significant effect. "This study is important in that it may guide clinicians counseling women with urinary incontinence to focus more on behavioral modifications, such as total volume intake, rather than on the type of beverage consumed," said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for the North American Menopause Society (NAMS). ...
Medical News Today

What to know about the effects of alcohol on the eyes

Excessive alcohol consumption can negatively affect the eyes, leading to rapid eye movement, double vision, and potential blindness. Experts associate alcohol consumption with several social, mental, and physical issues. Excessive alcohol drinking can lead to vision issues, including blindness. The effects may be short term, such as blurred or double...
earth.com

Study reveals what triggers our brains to overeat

Obesity is a complex disease with contributing factors that are genetic and environmental. It is known that the gene melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) is a critical regulator of appetite and energy expenditure in rodents and humans, and that mutations in this gene can lead to overeating, reduced energy expenditure and obesity. But a new study has now identified the role of a second gene in mediating the effects of MC4R.
Psych Centra

How Does Caffeine Affect Your Body?

Whether it’s from coffee, tea, chocolate, or other sources, caffeine impacts your body in several different ways. For many people, pouring a hot cup of coffee is a cherished part of their morning ritual. Not only does it taste delicious, but it can also give you an extra boost of energy to start your day.
Healthline

How to Prevent Dehydration from Diarrhea

Dehydration is a common complication of diarrhea. Short bouts of diarrhea rarely cause concerns. But long lasting or severe diarrhea can lead to serious complications, especially for children and older adults. Diarrhea is defined as having loose, watery stools several times per day. It can last for a few days...
Royals Review

Drinking Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!

Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. health, cool stuff, nutrition, science, health, science, cool stuff, health, science, nutrition, health, science, nutrition. Water is a crucial...
CNET

Is My Poop Healthy? What Your Stool Is Telling You About Your Diet

Poop is the thing no one wants to talk about, but everyone does. I get it; poop is gross. But it's one of the biggest indicators of your health. Paying attention to your bowel movements can help track your health and spot food intolerances you may have missed. Variation in...

