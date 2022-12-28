ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500

SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Recap: Russell Westbrook Records Triple-Double In Lakers’ Win Over Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers got a much-needed win, beating the Orlando Magic 129-110 to snap a four-game losing streak. It was a rough start for Patrick Beverley who missed his first three shot attempts, but LeBron James managed to hit the first field goal of the night with a baseline jumper. Beverley eventually redeemed himself, though, by knocking down a trio of threes to give the Lakers an early 14-9 lead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Garland leads Cleveland against Indiana after 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Indiana Pacers after Darius Garland scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 125-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers have gone 1-2 against division opponents. Indiana is 9-...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

"Dug In And Competed" | Jazz Generate Good Looks Late, Just Can't Get Them To Fall In Loss To Golden State

Sometimes you can play poorly and win — and sometimes you can play well and lose. Unfortunately for Utah, Wednesday night was the latter. Despite a renewed effort on the defensive end and generating great looks on offense throughout the night, Utah went cold in the final 12 minutes and fell 112-107 to the defending champion Warriors in the second game of three-game road trip.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

