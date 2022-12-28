Read full article on original website
Man indicted in relation to murder of two people in 2016, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) secured an indictment for a man allegedly in connection to the murder of two people in 2016. LMPD says their Cold Case Unit secured an indictment for two counts of murder against 42-year-old Donnie Ashby. The victims, 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
wdrb.com
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home injures 2 as families inside mourn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road. LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the...
wdrb.com
Bond set at $250,000 for man charged with dragging Louisville police officer with stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was in court on Wednesday, after police said he dragged a Louisville Metro Police officer during a traffic stop near Valley Station. Casey Burk, 56, also allegedly kidnapped a woman and forced her to take him to a liquor store. Burk was arraigned...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot several times in Highlands area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot several times in the Highlands area late Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after 11:30 p.m., Fifth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Baxter Avenue. That's in a commercial area of Baxter near where it meets Cherokee Road at the beginning of Cave Hill Cemetery.
WLKY.com
2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
wdrb.com
Police arrest La Grange man for fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. According to court documents, 58-year-old Gerald Rath, of La Grange, was arrested by officers with the Oldham County Police Department just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after fleeing police in Valley Station, causing 2 officers to be hospitalized
A man has been arrested in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday afternoon in which two Louisville Metro Police officers were hospitalized following a pursuit and crash. Casey Burke, 57, was arrested and charged with five counts of assaulting an officer, four counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing police and...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
WLKY.com
Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly fire at a mobile home in the Iroquois neighborhood is raising questions from authorities and the homeowner. Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started, while the family who lives at the Taylor Boulevard home is trying to understand why the victim, who did not live there, was inside their residence.
Wave 3
Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening. Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later. The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m. While on the...
Wave 3
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning. Tanya Renese McKenzie died due to blunt force trauma in the crash on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Early investigation revealed around 2:30...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arraigned on murder charge in DUI crash that killed a female passenger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in an alleged DUI crash early Monday morning that caused the death of a female passenger made his first appearance in court. Jalen Desean Houston, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday after he was discharged from the hospital. District Court Judge Stephanie Burke entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and driving under the influence.
WLKY.com
1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — A person is dead after a shooting outside of a manufacturing plant in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, a shooting happened Thursday morning outside of Madison Precision Products plant in Madison. ISP said one person died and two people were detained. They called it...
953wiki.com
MADISON POLICE OFFICER LOSES HOME TO CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE
FIRE CREWS FROM KENT, HANOVER, DEPUTY AND MADISON TOWNSHIP BATTLED AN EARLY CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE OF A MADISON POLICE OFFICER WILLIAM WATTERSON AT HIS HOME ON 900 WEST NEAR KENT. BOTH HIM AND HIS DAUGHTER WERE ABLE TO SAFELY EXIT THE HOME BUT THE HOME WAS A TOTAL LOSS INCLUDING...
wvih.com
Body Found In Bashford Manor Neighborhood
Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of a body in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square in the Bashford Manor neighborhood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD Homicide unit is investigating and are awaiting autopsy results...
Wave 3
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with manslaughter for the death of a 3-year-old girl in March 2020 has been sentenced to probation. Ismael Graham was originally charged in Dec. 2021 for the death of Fayth Graham. Fayth had been shot on Lees Lane in Louisville, but lived in New Albany, Ind.
Wave 3
Community pays respects to mother, daughters killed in Valley Station murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a Wednesday afternoon, inside St. Stephen Baptist Church, Kenya and Louisville are in the same place to remember Mary Muchemi-Stanton and her daughters, Adrianna Stanton and Brianna Stanton. The saying goes, ‘grief knows no bounds.’. It can cross countries and even span time. In...
