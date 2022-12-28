ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot several times in Highlands area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot several times in the Highlands area late Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after 11:30 p.m., Fifth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Baxter Avenue. That's in a commercial area of Baxter near where it meets Cherokee Road at the beginning of Cave Hill Cemetery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly fire at a mobile home in the Iroquois neighborhood is raising questions from authorities and the homeowner. Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started, while the family who lives at the Taylor Boulevard home is trying to understand why the victim, who did not live there, was inside their residence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening. Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later. The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m. While on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arraigned on murder charge in DUI crash that killed a female passenger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in an alleged DUI crash early Monday morning that caused the death of a female passenger made his first appearance in court. Jalen Desean Houston, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday after he was discharged from the hospital. District Court Judge Stephanie Burke entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and driving under the influence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

MADISON POLICE OFFICER LOSES HOME TO CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE

FIRE CREWS FROM KENT, HANOVER, DEPUTY AND MADISON TOWNSHIP BATTLED AN EARLY CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE OF A MADISON POLICE OFFICER WILLIAM WATTERSON AT HIS HOME ON 900 WEST NEAR KENT. BOTH HIM AND HIS DAUGHTER WERE ABLE TO SAFELY EXIT THE HOME BUT THE HOME WAS A TOTAL LOSS INCLUDING...
MADISON, IN
wvih.com

Body Found In Bashford Manor Neighborhood

Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of a body in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square in the Bashford Manor neighborhood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD Homicide unit is investigating and are awaiting autopsy results...
LOUISVILLE, KY

