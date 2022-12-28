ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic and the most ridiculous NBA performances in 2022, ranked

With 2023 just around the corner, fans are already looking back to the 2022 year and remembering a few games that will go down in history. From triple-doubles to career highs, some players certainly made their mark in the league throughout the year. This means it is time to rank the best NBA performances in 2022. On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic recorded just the second 60-point triple-double in NBA history. In an overtime thriller, the guard led the Dallas Mavericks to an important win to stay in the Play-In Tournament zone.
FOX Sports

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
New York Post

NBA suspends 11 players involved in Pistons-Magic brawl

The NBA on Thursday suspended 11 players for their involvement in the Pistons-Magic fight on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Three players were ejected in the brawl, including Orlando’s Mortiz Wagner for a flagrant foul that sparked the incident, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were punished for their actions during the brawl. Wagner appeared to push Hayes out of bounds, which Hayes responded to with a sucker punch, which may have knocked Wagner out. According to Wojnarowski, Hayes is suspended for three games, Wagner for two, and Diallo for one. On top of the three ejected players, eight more were given one-game suspensions for leaving the bench. Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr., all Magic players, rounded out the list.
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
WREG

Davis leads Memphis over South Florida 93-86 in AAC opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 24 points and Memphis defeated South Florida 93-86 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Davis also had nine assists and five steals for the Tigers (11-3). DeAndre Williams scored 16 points with seven rebounds. Alex Lomax contributed 16 points and six assists. Serrel Smith Jr. […]
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas limps into half trailing Washington, 13-3

The Texas Longhorns had a forgettable first half in the Alamo Bowl. The woes that plagued Quinn Ewers and the Texas passing game continued. Ewers made several good throws but missed the big ones that could have sustained drives or helped Texas cross the end zone. Adding to the frustration, Texas seemingly gave up on giving him opportunities on money downs.
