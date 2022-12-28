ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game

Luka Doncic put together a history-making night for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday that was highlighted by an incredible play. The Mavs were down 110-101 to the New York Knicks with 44.1 seconds left and managed to come back thanks to some superior play from Doncic and a few 3-pointers made. The incredible play occurred... The post Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Want to see Luka Doncic after his 60-point triple-double? Some tickets are $12

Luka Doncic made history twice in one night. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the 6-foot-7 All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. That wasn’t enough for Doncic though. With 35 seconds left in regulation, he and his Dallas Mavericks overcame a nine-point...
NBA suspends 11 players involved in Pistons-Magic brawl

The NBA on Thursday suspended 11 players for their involvement in the Pistons-Magic fight on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Three players were ejected in the brawl, including Orlando’s Mortiz Wagner for a flagrant foul that sparked the incident, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were punished for their actions during the brawl. Wagner appeared to push Hayes out of bounds, which Hayes responded to with a sucker punch, which may have knocked Wagner out. According to Wojnarowski, Hayes is suspended for three games, Wagner for two, and Diallo for one. On top of the three ejected players, eight more were given one-game suspensions for leaving the bench. Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr., all Magic players, rounded out the list.
