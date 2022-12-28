Read full article on original website
BREAKING: RJ Barrett Leaves Knicks' Dallas Visit With Injury, Will Not Return
The New York Knicks have lost two of their most notable names on Tuesday night in Dallas.
FOX Sports
Tatum leads Boston against Houston after 41-point game
Houston Rockets (10-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -14.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Houston Rockets after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics' 139-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
FOX Sports
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
FOX Sports
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
3 takeaways from Chicago Bulls' loss to Houston Rockets that snapped their 3-game win streak
The Houston Rockets snapped the Chicago Bulls' three-game winning streak with a surprising 133-118 beatdown at United Center.
BREAKING: Jalen Brunson's Final Injury Status For Knicks-Spurs Game
Jalen Brunson has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.
Rockets End Three-Game Road Trip With Loss To Mavericks
While Luka Doncic enjoyed his second consecutive triple-double, the Houston Rockets ended their three-game road trip in a blowout loss to the Mavericks Thursday night.
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Clippers: Paint Production and Defense Propel Boston to Fourth-Straight Victory
In the Celtics' 116-110 win over the Clippers, Boston generated 54 points in the paint, often capitalizing on Los Angeles' lack of resistance, shooting the gap, and getting to the basket. Doing so also helped get the defense in rotation, as the hosts drove-and-kicked its way to working the ball ...
Thunder Gameday: Hosting the Rebuilding Spurs
Tonight marks the seventh-straight home game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they host the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Neither team is in the playoff picture, but both have young talent and the upside to be competitive on any given night. These two teams matched up less...
Slew of Pistons, Magic Players Suspended After Bench-Clearing Scuffle
The NBA acted quickly in handing down suspensions from Wednesday night’s in-game fight.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Frustrations Grow For Raptors After Loss to Grizzlies: Effort Level Was 'Pretty Unacceptable'
The Toronto Raptors couldn't hang with the Memphis Grizzlies in transition or on the offensive glass, falling in another blowout Thursday night
Ja Morant Set to Make Toronto Debut as Raptors Host Grizzlies: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will welcome Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to town Thursday night: Where to watch, injuries, odds
Knicks @ Mavericks: How & Who to Watch in Jalen Brunson's Homecoming
The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks enter with matching records but drastically different holiday fortunes.
Spurs vs. Knicks Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will face off during the NBA's Wednesday slate. Here's everything to know when they do.
FOX Sports
Garland leads Cleveland against Indiana after 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Indiana Pacers after Darius Garland scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 125-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers have gone 1-2 against division opponents. Indiana is 9-...
Knicks at Spurs: How & Who to Watch in Quest For Texas-Sized Recovery
The New York Knicks have a prime opportunity to end their losing streak against the reeling San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Knicks Injuries: RJ Barrett Out, Jalen Brunson Questionable As Texas Trip Carries On
As the New York Knicks try to pick up the pieces from their historically brutal loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, a major reinforcement could be ready to retake the floor. The Knicks' official injury report for Thursday night's visit to San Antonio (8 p.m. ET, MSG) lists Jalen...
Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview
THUNDER: OUT - Aleksej Pokusevski (Leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle), Ousmane Dieng (Wrist), Chet Holmgren (Foot) GAME PREVIEW: The Hornets travel back home to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hornets went 2-4 on the road trip, which started December 18th in Denver and ended on Tuesday at Golden State. This will be the Hornets' first of four home games on this homestand. The Hornets' opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder has been an exciting team to watch this season, mostly because of the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They have struggled on the road with just a 5-11 record, which a stark contrast to what they've been able to do at home. The Hornets having home-court advantage could pay off against a young Thunder squad. The Thunder recently had a key loss last game Aleksej Pokusevski injured his leg. Today, the team released that Pokusevski, who is averaging 8.8 points per game, has a broken left leg and will miss 6-8 weeks. The Thunder have a record of 15-19 on the season and sit in 12th in the Western Conference, just 2.0 games behind the Warriors for the last play-in spot. On the other hand, the Hornets hold a record of 9-26, which matches the Pistons for the least amount of wins this season. The Hornets will look to get win #10 tonight against the Thunder.
