Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (illness) is probable for Wednesday versus the Atlanta hawks. Curry is set to return after missing the previous game. He played 18 and 25 minutes in his last two appearances after being held under 10 minutes in the two games before that. In the month of December, Curry is shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc.

ATLANTA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO