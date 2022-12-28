ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
The Spun

Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team

Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
atozsports.com

Bills: Viral take on Josh Allen lacks relevant context

The Buffalo Bills are red-hot after securing their third consecutive AFC East championship. Now, the focus is on Cincinnati for a real shot at the number one seed in the AFC and to force the playoffs to run through Buffalo. At times, there have been issues with the team on...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Patriots 1st Down: Will Pats keep season alive with win over Dolphins?

Mike Reiss said that there was a different feeling down at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, with Bill Belichick taking an "all business" approach to everything. New England's season is on the line -- will they keep it alive with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday?
Yardbarker

Bills vs. Bengals could be a QB battle for the ages

It feels like a crime that quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have yet to play each other in the NFL, but the wait is finally over in what could be the battle for the AFC's No. 1 seed in Week 17. The quarterbacks have yet to face off, but...
