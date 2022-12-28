Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Will Handle Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Going Forward
If Bill Belichick is the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2023, it sounds like both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will be on his staff. The only question is: What will be their roles next season?. The pair of Patriots staffers, who returned to Foxboro in the...
Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Steelers could know playoff fate before kickoff vs Ravens
This Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens got moved to the prime-time slot due to the popularity of the rivalry. But this move also has another unintended consequence for the Steelers. By the time Pittsburgh kicks off, they could already be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs....
Bengals Announce Ruler Of The Jungle For Monday Night Football Against Buffalo
The Bengals take on the Bills in the final Monday game of the season.
John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
NBC Sports
Zac Taylor dismisses idea of Andrew Whitworth comeback in wake of La’el Collins injury
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t confirm that right tackle La'el Collins will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL during a Tuesday press conference, but said the team is “not optimistic” about his outlook. Taylor also shot down an idea for...
Look: Ohio State Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message On Being An Underdog vs. Georgia
No. 4 Ohio State enters its matchup against No. 1 Georgia as seven-point underdogs. That means nothing to Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes wide receiver spoke to the media on Tuesday. He confirmed his confidence in his team ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl ...
CBS News
Patriots 1st Down: How do Patriots match up against Dolphins in Week 17?
Steve Burton and Mike Reiss break down the matchups for the Patriots in Sunday's must-win game against the Dolphins. With Bradley Chubb now in the mix, the Miami defense is much different than the one New England saw back in Week 1.
atozsports.com
Bills: Viral take on Josh Allen lacks relevant context
The Buffalo Bills are red-hot after securing their third consecutive AFC East championship. Now, the focus is on Cincinnati for a real shot at the number one seed in the AFC and to force the playoffs to run through Buffalo. At times, there have been issues with the team on...
Kyle Van Noy’s unflattering comments about Bill Belichick might explain a lot
Kyle Van Noy had some positive things to say about Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s approach to player relationships, which stood out next to his comments about Bill Belichick.
CBS News
Patriots 1st Down: Will Pats keep season alive with win over Dolphins?
Mike Reiss said that there was a different feeling down at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, with Bill Belichick taking an "all business" approach to everything. New England's season is on the line -- will they keep it alive with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday?
Yardbarker
Bills vs. Bengals could be a QB battle for the ages
It feels like a crime that quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have yet to play each other in the NFL, but the wait is finally over in what could be the battle for the AFC's No. 1 seed in Week 17. The quarterbacks have yet to face off, but...
