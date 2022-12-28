ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Bank branches ‘still vital’ as squeezed UK households seek cash and advice

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkxQv_0jwH85Lq00
City of London branch of the bank HSBC, which is calling for new banking hubs served by a rotating selection of high-street bank staff

Cost of living pressures have increased the number of customers relying on bank branches to help manage their squeezed budgets, research shows.

While the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online-only banking, particularly during lockdowns, research from the accountancy firm KPMG showed a quarter of UK consumers were more likely to visit bank branches now that households were grappling with surging energy, food and housing costs.

The survey found that more than a third of consumers were more likely to visit a branch since they were using cash as a budgeting tool and intended to withdraw or deposit cash in-branch.

However, the most popular reason for turning to brick-and-mortar branches was to meet bank managers; 38% of the consumers asked were hoping to discuss their finances, the research showed.

“While the move to digital banking is desirable for most, our research uncovers an important truth – bricks and mortar bank branches are vital for an increasing number of people who are struggling to manage their personal finances,” said Karim Haji, KPMG UK’s head of financial services.

KPMG said there had already been a rise in use of branches. In December 25% of individuals surveyed had visited their bank in-person, up from 22% during the same period a year earlier. About 18% had visited in the past week alone, compared with 13% in 2021.

“The cost of living crisis has seen individuals and households who previously didn’t need to budget now having to,” Haji said. “During this challenging economic period banks must recognise the importance of having access to a bank branch.”

Nearly half of the UK’s bank branches have shut their doors since 2015 as lenders have cut costs and shifted customers to online banking.

Last month HSBC said it was shutting a further 114 branches in the UK – more than a quarter of its network – after claiming use of its outlets by regular customers had plummeted by two-thirds in five years.

HSBC has accelerated calls for other options such as banking hubs, where a group of high-street banks provide staff on rotation to serve customers at shared locations operated by postmasters. About 25 hubs have been announced to date, but only two have opened so far, in Rochford, Essex, and in Cambuslang, near Glasgow.

“The banking sector is already exploring innovative new ways to enable customers to access services in person, such as through multi-bank hubs. Today’s research demonstrates just how important it is that work happens at a pace,” Haji said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

Thom Bell obituary

The unusual combination of a French horn, a grand piano, an electric sitar and a glockenspiel provided the introduction to Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time), a swooning soul ballad that took the Delfonics, a Philadelphia vocal trio, to the top of the US charts in the early weeks of 1970, selling a million copies and earning them a Grammy award for the year’s best performance by an R&B duo or group. The record also established the credentials of Thom Bell, their 26-year-old producer and arranger, whose classical training lay behind his often strikingly unorthodox orchestrations.
BBC

Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment

The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
TheConversationAU

Open banking is coming to New Zealand – here’s what we can learn from countries already doing it

Traditional banks in New Zealand have long served as gatekeepers of customers’ data. This is about to change with the arrival of what’s called “open banking”, set to arrive in New Zealand by 2024. In essence, open banking is where a traditional bank makes client and transaction data available to another financial service provider. This provider then uses the information to find the best deal for customers. The government recently agreed to establish a consumer data rights framework (CDR), paving the way for open banking in New Zealand. As the country prepares for this new way to do banking, we can...
crowdfundinsider.com

Japanese Fintech Smartpay to Launch Next Phase of Consumer Finance via Open Banking

Japan-based Fintech Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, the country’s first digital consumer finance service that “allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts.”. Smartpay Bank Direct “emphasizes user security while delivering convenience for the consumer, through a network of 67 partner banks...
PYMNTS

Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers

Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers

Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
CBS Boston

New EV tax credit takes effect in 2023; eligibility questions remain

By HOPE YEN and TOM KRISHER Associated PressWASHINGTON - Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of requirements, including where vehicles and batteries must be manufactured to qualify, is casting doubt on whether anyone can receive the full $7,500 credit next year. For at least the first two months of 2023, though, a delay in the Treasury Department's rules for the new...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Pelé, Brazil World Cup winner and football legend, dies aged 82

Pelé, the Brazilian virtuoso whose captivating skill and athleticism ensured he was universally regarded as one of football’s greatest players, has died at the age of 82. Pelé, who had a colon tumour removed in 2021, was readmitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. A hospital statement on Thursday confirmed the death of “our dear King of Football” at 3.27pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition.”
The Guardian

‘I’m going to stop making excuses and start socialising again’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

My heyday was in about 2009. I had am-dram rehearsals several days a week, parties every weekend, and on my quieter days I’d have friends over to watch Rent for the eighth time that month. I was 17 and living the dream – my social life was, as the kids no longer say, “popping”. Now, I’m 30 and my social life is not popping; it’s barely even sizzling. And there is a little part of me that’s OK with that – I like my dressing gown and box sets, sue me.
The Guardian

Ann Mactaggart obituary

My friend Ann Mactaggart, who has died aged 86, spent a number of years working as an art and domestic science teacher before moving into the antiques business and then using her artistic skills to become an expert on harpsichord restoration. She was also a fine dressmaker, and wrote a book on the subject that was popular at home and abroad.
The Guardian

Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?

After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
PYMNTS

Customer Loyalty Lessons Traditional Banks Can Learn From FinTechs

To capture consumers who are hesitant about digital banking, FinTechs focus on customer satisfaction. The study “Digital-First Bankingn: Experience-Oriented Digital-First Banking,” a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, found that all age groups, led by younger generations, are moving toward making digital-only banks their primary providers. However, total consumer adoption of these neobanks is a long way off, with just one in 10 primarily using them. Digital-only banks, therefore, have been looking to gain consumer trust (and thereby market share) through enhanced customer service.
The Guardian

Five charts that show the UK’s economic prospects in 2023

The UK is beginning 2023 on the brink of recession as households and businesses come under intense pressure from the cost of living crisis, with inflation at the highest rates since the early 1980s. The Bank of England has said the country is on track for a prolonged recession, as...
The Guardian

‘Groundhog year’: UK disposable incomes to fall by 3.8% in 2023

Households are facing a “groundhog year” in 2023, as soaring gas bills and planned tax rises squeeze disposable incomes and send living standards tumbling for the second year running. Higher mortgage costs as fixed-rate loans come to an end and new deals are negotiated will add to the...
PYMNTS

Credit Unions Set Sights on Financial Wellness for 2022

For credit unions, helping consumers achieve financial wellness will be top-of-mind in 2023. But as Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus Consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, CUs will need to grapple with any number of challenges of their own as they seek to help end users navigate macro-economic pressures.
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy