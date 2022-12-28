New resolutions for a new year...

This is my last column until 2023 so I thought I would continue my annual tradition of making, and later failing to execute, New Year’s resolutions. Who am I to deny the longtime reader their anticipated list of my unrealistic self expectations.

For example, I resolve to relish what I have in 2023. As a bigger fan of college athletics than I am professional ones, I am accustomed to frequent player turnover. Combine that with the constant flow of high school and transfer recruiting information, and I find it difficult not to consistently keep one eye on the future.

Recruiting is important for sure, but concerning yourself with what players may come to your favorite school can rob you of fully appreciating the players currently there. I intend on enjoying guys like Drake Maye and Leaky Black in Chapel Hill while I can.

I resolve to watch more soccer. I’m a Dad with a job and nobody but himself to handle the cooking, cleaning and other adulting so I have limited “fanwidth.” The World Cup reminded me why I love the beautiful game and the North Carolina Courage and Charlotte FC are two localish clubs I would like to support more.

Speaking of organizations that need more support, I resolve to recruit one or two more Carolina Hurricanes fans. If any of you enjoyed watching soccer, imagine if gameplay was much faster and on a smaller ice covered field where the players wear swords on their feet. That’s pretty much hockey.

The Hurricanes are a good hockey team with a Stanley Cup in their history. If that wasn’t enough, their existence and success really bothers people in places like Boston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Detroit and New York. That alone should be reason enough to make most of you Caniacs.

I resolve to attend more events live. A global pandemic kept most of us in our residences for much of the last few years. Taking my son to a football game this year with my best friend and his family brought me more joy than I can express.

Not only did it provide a plethora of memories for all of us, but I had forgotten how different the viewing experience is. When watching the football game on television, you are forced to watch whatever the camera shows unless it is a big game being broadcast on several channels with viewing options.

When watching the game live, it is like having all 22 views that allows you to see what all the players are doing. I like to focus on offensive line play, but sometimes I want to see how physical the corners are being in press coverage or what the body language is of the coach on the sideline. Better yet, the players when they come off the field between possessions.

Being at the game also allows you to make an impact. I don’t know if we helped Coastal Carolina win the game we attended this season, but I do think the fans as a whole did. We got loud, and the players appeared to respond to it with a game winning SportsCenter Top Ten play. You are welcome Chanticleers.

Happy New Years guys, gals and non-binary pals. Let’s do our part to make it a great one.