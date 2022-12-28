AAA: Number of roadside assistance calls surpasses previous year’s record

MIAMI VALLEY — AAA Miami Valley has seen an increase in the number of roadside assistance calls compared to previous years.

The most common reasons for calls were for customers in need of new batteries for their vehicles, according to a press release from AAA.

“We saw this past weekend what the cold, snow, and ice can do to driving conditions and to vehicles,” says Shawn Cobble, AAA Fleet Supervisor. “We encourage drivers to also be proactive in their car care.”

To avoid being stranded roadside in bad conditions, AAA recommends drivers get their batteries checked, especially if they are a few years old.

Over the past Christmas weekend, AAA responded to over 6,415 calls for service in Ohio.

AAA offers these tips to help your vehicle’s battery:

Start your engines, even if you are not driving to work.

Keep your battery clean.

Check to make sure the terminal connections aren’t loose.

Get a battery checkup.

