ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AAA: Number of roadside assistance calls surpasses previous year’s record

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlKYy_0jwH6cYY00

MIAMI VALLEY — AAA Miami Valley has seen an increase in the number of roadside assistance calls compared to previous years.

The most common reasons for calls were for customers in need of new batteries for their vehicles, according to a press release from AAA.

“We saw this past weekend what the cold, snow, and ice can do to driving conditions and to vehicles,” says Shawn Cobble, AAA Fleet Supervisor. “We encourage drivers to also be proactive in their car care.”

>>AAA receives over 800 calls for service since midnight

To avoid being stranded roadside in bad conditions, AAA recommends drivers get their batteries checked, especially if they are a few years old.

Over the past Christmas weekend, AAA responded to over 6,415 calls for service in Ohio.

AAA offers these tips to help your vehicle’s battery:

  • Start your engines, even if you are not driving to work.
  • Keep your battery clean.
  • Check to make sure the terminal connections aren’t loose.
  • Get a battery checkup.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

AAA urges drivers to prioritize safe driving this New Years Eve

AAA is urging everyone who plans to ring in the new year with alcohol, to also prioritize safe driving. This holiday season, nearly 20 alcohol-related crashes have occured in Ohio, according to a media release from a spokesperson with AAA. During the 2022 New Year’s Holiday, 56 alcohol or drug related crashes occured in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze

Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Eastland Mall permanently closing, months after being …. Eastland Mall permanently closing, months after...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports From Across the State from ODNR

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. During the 2022 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a call from a landowner who found deer remains on their property. The landowner had not given anyone permission to hunt the property. Officer Kiger found drag marks going from the remains onto an adjacent property and contacted a hunter on that property. It was determined that the hunter tracked his harvest onto the neighboring property without permission. It was also found that the hunter was not wearing hunter orange and the deer was not game checked properly. The hunter received two citations and was ordered to pay $376 in fines.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor Keith Faber’s office said a “limited review” revealed no evidence of fraud, illegal acts or data manipulation connected to the $90 billion pension […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase

Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m....
LOUISIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
106K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy