ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

ATP, WTA join forces for United Cup mixed teams tournament

The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins Thursday in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the mixed teams United Cup could also help shake off some of the holiday season rust ahead of the Australian Open starting Jan. 16 in Melbourne.
ng-sportingnews.com

USA vs. Switzerland live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors

Less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss at the hands of Slovakia, the United States shifts its focus to Switzerland as the two meet on Thursday at the 2023 World Junior Championship. After a subpar performance in an opening win against Latvia, the USA crumbled in the second...
wtatennis.com

United Cup Day 1 preview: U.S. hoping to hold off Czech Republic

The United Cup, a mixed-team competition, with 18 teams in three Australian cities -- Sydney, Brisbane and Perth -- will take place from Dec. 29-Jan. 8. The joint WTA-ATP event, in partnership with Tennis Australia, has a prize pool of $15 million with the possibility 500 Hologic WTA and Pepperstone ATP rankings points.
Cheddar News

Pelé, Brazil’s Mighty King of ‘Beautiful Game,’ Has Died

"By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio SavaresePelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.“All that we are is thanks to you," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. “We love you endlessly. Rest in peace."His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed his...
Sportico

Pelé, Brazil’s Global Soccer Icon, Dies at 82

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend, died in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital Thursday, where he was under palliative care. The internationally beloved 82-year-old superstar, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been fighting colon cancer since 2021.  Regarded as the sport’s all-time greatest player by soccer’s governing body, FIFA, Pelé is the only man to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He was only 17 when he won the World Cup in Sweden. He trademarked one of soccer’s most exciting moves—the bicycle kick—epitomized Brazil’s joyful, graceful jogo bonito style of play, and stood alone as his national team’s all-time leading...
FOX Sports

US beats Switzerland 5-1 in world junior hockey group play

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship. Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey...
MINNESOTA STATE
wtatennis.com

Kvitova posts Top 5 win over Pegula; USA beats Czech Republic 3-1

SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States moved to the top of Group C on Day 2 at the United Cup, after securing a 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic. The Americans went into the day with a 2-0 lead after Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys won their openers on Day 1, and needed just one more win to seal the tie.
gamblingnews.com

Wazdan Marks First Czech Republic Entry with Apollo Games

Provider of gaming content to the online casino industry Wazdan announced it has entered into a partnership with Apollo Games, an online casino operator in the Czech Republic. The partnership with Apollo Games will provide the online casino operator with Wazdan’s portfolio of games to make it the first operator in the country to feature gaming content from the licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) provider.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last...
atptour.com

Australia Ready To Carry Home Hopes In Group D

With the stage set, Team Australia is determined to deliver in front of its home fans in Sydney this week at the United Cup. The home nation, led by Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, will play Team Great Britain and Team Spain in a stacked Group D. “I think...
atptour.com

Cornet, Rinderknech Win As France Dominates Argentina

Team France’s Alize Cornet and Arthur Rinderknech both passed the test of a first-time encounter with flying colours on Thursday at the United Cup, where they defeated Team Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle and Francisco Cerundolo, respectively. In a double-header of first-time tour-level meetings, Cornet and Rinderknech each secured...
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

Moriyasu keeps Japan job after reaching World Cup last 16

TOKYO (AP) — Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has been reappointed to the job after the Samurai Blue reached the last 16 of this month's World Cup, the Japan Football Association said on Wednesday. He is now expected to lead the team again at the 2026 World Cup which will...
BBC

Pele: My five-minute interview with Brazil great

Summer 2016 and, out of the blue, an email arrives. Would you like to interview Edson Arantes do Nascimento - aka Pele, aka the greatest footballer in the history of the game?. Predictably, there are some catches. Firstly, you have do it by telephone. Secondly, you have to ask him why he's coming to Scotland and, thirdly, you only have five minutes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

Ball – Abel Ferreira’s response to the possibility of coaching Portugal or Brazil (Brazil)

During the presentation of the book “Cabeça Fria, Coração Quente”, which took place at the Porto IPO, where all the proceeds from his work would go, Abel Ferreira talked about the possibility of being invited to be a coach for Portugal or Brazil. The Palmeiras coach said that he feels good at the Sao Paulo club and that there are no reasons to change…

Comments / 0

Community Policy