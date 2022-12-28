Read full article on original website
PSG vs. Strasbourg: Free live stream, TV, how to watch; will Messi and Mbappe play?
Paris Saint-Germain takes on RC Strasbourg Alsace Wednesday as the French League resumes play after the World Cup in Qatar. Wednesday’s game will air on TV via beIN SPORTS. Fans can watch soccer games for free by signing up for a trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM: Sign up here...
ATP, WTA join forces for United Cup mixed teams tournament
The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins Thursday in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the mixed teams United Cup could also help shake off some of the holiday season rust ahead of the Australian Open starting Jan. 16 in Melbourne.
USA vs. Switzerland live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors
Less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss at the hands of Slovakia, the United States shifts its focus to Switzerland as the two meet on Thursday at the 2023 World Junior Championship. After a subpar performance in an opening win against Latvia, the USA crumbled in the second...
The candidates to be Brazil manager - ranked
A look at some of the candidates to have been linked with the vacant Brazil management job and ranking them
United Cup Day 1 preview: U.S. hoping to hold off Czech Republic
The United Cup, a mixed-team competition, with 18 teams in three Australian cities -- Sydney, Brisbane and Perth -- will take place from Dec. 29-Jan. 8. The joint WTA-ATP event, in partnership with Tennis Australia, has a prize pool of $15 million with the possibility 500 Hologic WTA and Pepperstone ATP rankings points.
Pelé, Brazil’s Mighty King of ‘Beautiful Game,’ Has Died
"By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio SavaresePelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.“All that we are is thanks to you," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. “We love you endlessly. Rest in peace."His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed his...
Brazilian Soccer Legend Pele Dead at 82
The icon won three World Cup titles with Brazil and is celebrated as one of the greatest players of all time.
Pelé, Brazil’s Global Soccer Icon, Dies at 82
Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend, died in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital Thursday, where he was under palliative care. The internationally beloved 82-year-old superstar, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been fighting colon cancer since 2021. Regarded as the sport’s all-time greatest player by soccer’s governing body, FIFA, Pelé is the only man to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He was only 17 when he won the World Cup in Sweden. He trademarked one of soccer’s most exciting moves—the bicycle kick—epitomized Brazil’s joyful, graceful jogo bonito style of play, and stood alone as his national team’s all-time leading...
US beats Switzerland 5-1 in world junior hockey group play
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship. Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey...
Soccer games on TV today: Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest, live stream, TV channel, lineups, time, how to watch
Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action on Tuesday evening when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford. The Red Devils will be hoping to continue their strong form, having recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham in their last league match on November 13. As always, we have...
Kvitova posts Top 5 win over Pegula; USA beats Czech Republic 3-1
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States moved to the top of Group C on Day 2 at the United Cup, after securing a 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic. The Americans went into the day with a 2-0 lead after Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys won their openers on Day 1, and needed just one more win to seal the tie.
Wazdan Marks First Czech Republic Entry with Apollo Games
Provider of gaming content to the online casino industry Wazdan announced it has entered into a partnership with Apollo Games, an online casino operator in the Czech Republic. The partnership with Apollo Games will provide the online casino operator with Wazdan’s portfolio of games to make it the first operator in the country to feature gaming content from the licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) provider.
SNUGGERUD'S PAIR LEADS UNITED STATES OVER SWITZERLAND FOR SECOND WIN OF THE TOURNAMENT
The third game of Day 4 at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship featured the most surprising team of the tournament, Switzerland, taking on a United States squad that's coming off a shocking loss to Slovakia on Wednesday. After a relatively quiet 18 minutes of the opening frame, the...
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last...
Australia Ready To Carry Home Hopes In Group D
With the stage set, Team Australia is determined to deliver in front of its home fans in Sydney this week at the United Cup. The home nation, led by Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, will play Team Great Britain and Team Spain in a stacked Group D. “I think...
Cornet, Rinderknech Win As France Dominates Argentina
Team France’s Alize Cornet and Arthur Rinderknech both passed the test of a first-time encounter with flying colours on Thursday at the United Cup, where they defeated Team Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle and Francisco Cerundolo, respectively. In a double-header of first-time tour-level meetings, Cornet and Rinderknech each secured...
Moriyasu keeps Japan job after reaching World Cup last 16
TOKYO (AP) — Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has been reappointed to the job after the Samurai Blue reached the last 16 of this month's World Cup, the Japan Football Association said on Wednesday. He is now expected to lead the team again at the 2026 World Cup which will...
Pele: My five-minute interview with Brazil great
Summer 2016 and, out of the blue, an email arrives. Would you like to interview Edson Arantes do Nascimento - aka Pele, aka the greatest footballer in the history of the game?. Predictably, there are some catches. Firstly, you have do it by telephone. Secondly, you have to ask him why he's coming to Scotland and, thirdly, you only have five minutes.
Ball – Abel Ferreira’s response to the possibility of coaching Portugal or Brazil (Brazil)
During the presentation of the book “Cabeça Fria, Coração Quente”, which took place at the Porto IPO, where all the proceeds from his work would go, Abel Ferreira talked about the possibility of being invited to be a coach for Portugal or Brazil. The Palmeiras coach said that he feels good at the Sao Paulo club and that there are no reasons to change…
