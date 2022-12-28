The Year in Review: January through March

Rising Covid cases and the vaccine debate were being discussed at the beginning of 2022.

Here are the top stories in Martin County from January through March of this year.

Jan. 6 – Martin County Covid cases began to climb in January, according to Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray. As of Jan. 6, there have been 79 COVD-19 related deaths in Martin County since the pandemic began;

Jan. 6 — With cases of COVID-19 reaching record highs and hospitalizations increasing, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley called on all North Carolinians to get vaccinated and get a booster as soon as they are eligible to protect themselves from severe illness from the highly contagious Omicron variant;

Jan. 13 – A new filing period was set for North Carolina’s primary elections after a three-judge panel upheld state legislative and congressional district maps approved in November by the GOP-controlled General Assembly. The ruling is expected to be considered by the full state Supreme Court. The new filing period will end at noon on March 4 under a new court order and elections are scheduled for May 17;

Jan. 13 – The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain experienced higher demand as it emerged from the pandemic.

“The needs we are seeing are greater than they have ever been,” said Kirk Dominick, interim president and CEO. “After 18-24 months of the impact of the pandemic, we are seeing kids with greater levels of learning loss. We are seeing kids with more social and mental insecurities than ever before;”

Jan. 13 — More than 1,000 people in Bertie and Martin counties tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks as new cases due to the omicron variant continue to surge;

Jan. 13 — The American Red Cross is seeking blood donations to combat a national shortage;

Jan. 13 – A local woman, Vastie Cooper of Windsor, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket purchased in Williamston and won $150,000;

Jan. 13 — All 100 N.C. counties signed on to a $26 billion opioid settlement, from which the state is to receive $750 million from large pharmaceutical distributors over their role in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic;

Jan. 13 – Bertie County resident Levar Anthony Leary, who for five years headed a drug trafficking organization that supplied illegal drugs in communities across the region, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison;

Jan. 13 — A rural family medicine program is helping Vidant Health meet unique health care challenges faced by rural communities and train providers to serve those communities;

Jan. 20 – Covid cases continue to rise with 600 current cases in Martin County alone;

Jan. 20 – Heber Coltrain of Roanoke Outdoor Adventures keeps rolling on the Roanoke as a guide and outfitter;

Jan. 20 — Judge James A. Wynn of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals said to fight for social and economic justice during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service sponsored by Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin counties;

Jan. 27 – Covid cases are still high in Martin County;

Jan. 27 – A rare winter weather event covered Martin County in snow;

Jan. 27 – Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning encouraged Martin County citizens to keep the Superbowl celebrations safe;

Jan. 27 – Martin County Schools’ Innovation Campus opens;

Feb. 3 — Ricky Recarter Roberson, 53, pled guilty to second degree murder and a first-degree sex offense of his 10-month-old daughter in 2017. Second District Superior Court Judge Wayland J. Sermons Sr., sentenced Roberson to a minimum of 276 months, or 23 years and a maximum of 393 months, or 32.6 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction;

Feb. 3 — Revisions to the Martin County Schools Student Dress Code Policy were approved during a work session of the Martin County Schools Board of Education;

Feb. 3 – Covid cases slowly begin to decline, although hospitalizations remain high, after a month-long surge in cases due to Omicron. Two more lives are lost bringing the number of deaths from Covid to 83 in Martin County;

Feb. 3 — Martin Community College’s Second Fire Academy cadets participated in their first live fire training with firefighters from the fire departments from Williamston, Griffins Township, Robersonville and Hamilton;

Feb. 3 – East Carolina University summer theater returns after a decade-long intermission was made possible by a behind-the scenes crowdfunding campaign launched in September in conjunction with the ECU/Loessin Playhouse’s 60th anniversary;

Feb. 3 — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” died at the age of 30 when she jumped to her death from a Manhattan apartment building;

Feb. 3 — Advocates and faith groups call for more investments in harm reduction across the state, as new provisional data shows overdose deaths have increased statewide by 26 percent. It is estimated more than 3,900 people lost their lives to drug overdoses last year;

Feb. 10 – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on the shooting of a 17-year-old Feb. 4;

Feb. 10 – Martin County government officials have named Chase Conner as the new Executive Director of Martin County Tourism;

Feb. 10 — The town of Williamston Commissioners recognized the administration and staff of Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District for their COVID-19 pandemic work;

Feb. 10 – The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District reported a sharp decline in active COVID-19 cases in Martin, Tyrell and Washington counties after an almost two-months long surge in cases;

Feb. 10 — Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration has extended by another two months a deal in which North Carolina state employees can be paid as substitute teachers in K-12 schools while using special leave already provided to them for volunteer work;

Feb. 10 — A North Carolina high school teacher has been suspended without pay after a search of his classroom turned up a loaded gun, knives and ammunition. Jason Hensley, 47, was suspended by Montgomery County Schools pending further disciplinary action;

Feb. 10 — Bear Grass cheerleader Emma Mosley signed her letter of intent to attend North Carolina Wesleyan to continue doing what she’s loved since she was in the seventh grade… cheerleading;

Feb. 10 — A trial court panel will name an outside remapping expert to help them determine whether upcoming replacement redistricting maps comply with partisan limits required by the North Carolina Supreme Court;

Feb. 17 — During the public comments period of the February Martin County Board of Education meeting, two people spoke against the mandatory mask mandate and two spoke on behalf of teacher assistants having their 40 hours a week restored;

Feb. 17 — The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District has reported a dramatic decline in active COVID-19 cases in Martin, Washington and Tyrrell counties since the Omicron variant raged through the district;

Feb. 17 – Gaylord Perry Park renovations will be paid for with two grants, according to Williamston Parks and Recreation Director Allen Overby;

Feb. 17 — In a one-two punch, Riverside High School’s Briley Bickerstaff won two first place medals at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 1A/2A Indoor Track and Field State Championships in Winston-Salem on Saturday;

Feb. 17 — John Wesley Reid, 52, from Grimesland, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing 52-year-old Joseph Pate of Beaufort County on Dec 16, 2018 at the Pitt-Greenville Airport;

Feb. 17 – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission signed a proclamation outlining significant changes to the 2022 striped bass harvest season in the Roanoke River Management Area, which will be open for harvest of striped bass April 23–24 and April 28–29. In addition, the daily creel limit has changed to one striped bass per day. The minimum length limit is 18 inches. No striped bass between 22 and 27 inches may be possessed at any time;

Feb. 24 — The town of Robersonville Commissioners and officials heard a presentation from North Carolina Water and Sewer Representative Kenneth Raber about possible solutions to the town’s water and wastewater challenges earlier this month;

Feb. 24 — The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is still seeing declining numbers in new COVID-19 cases in Martin and surrounding counties, meaning the surge in Omicron variant cases is over;

Feb. 24 – A 22-year-old Williamston man hiked the Appalachian Trail in 145 days. The Enterprise begins a several- part series documenting his adventures.

Feb. 24 – Stanley Scarboro, 41, who has a prior record in Wake and Johnston counties, including attacking law enforcement officers — is in custody at the Nash County Detention Center after deputies charged him with breaking into an Alcoholic Beverage Control store earlier this week in Bailey;

Feb. 24 — A 41-year-old Tarboro man was sentenced to 114 months in federal prison for possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. According to court records, Bernard Eugene Phillips pulled a loaded handgun as an argument unfolded between him and another man at Brown’s Grocery Store in Tarboro;

March 3 — As of the latest filing, Martin County has seen almost entirely incumbents filing to maintain their current posts, with the exception of a race for Martin County Clerk of Superior Court;

March 3 – Nathan Hurst, 36, of Martin County died after being struck by a car Sunday, Feb. 27. The driver of the car was on the scene and was cooperating with police;

March 3 — Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown hosted a mock town board meeting for Girl Scout Troop 151 at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 in the assembly room at Williamston Town Hall;

March 3 — Although the COVID-19 active case count remains low, there have been three new virus-related deaths in Martin County;

March 3 — Kenneth Ronnell Freeman, 50, with a history of drug offenses dating back to 2002, was arrested as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation in which Tarboro police determined he was selling and distributing narcotics from his hotel room at the Budget Inn Motel in Tarboro;

March 3 — The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina Region is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month Celebration;

March 10 — The Martin County Board of Education decided to move to optional masking;

March 10 — Melvin Boyce, 61, was charged with murder after shooting Heather Renee Boyce, 29, in a Williamston business parking lot;

March 10 — With filing complete, only one race has developed as incumbent Clerk of Superior Court Tonya Leggett is being challenged in the Democratic Primary by Carla Hardy Peele of Williamston;

March 10 — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is installing license-plate-reading cameras to both proactively and reactively fight crime;

March 10 — The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is still seeing low numbers in new COVID-19 cases in Martin and surrounding counties;

March 10 — N.C. Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed March as Women’s History Month to honor the women who have shaped North Carolina’s history;

March 10 — An attempt to smuggle contraband failed at Bertie Correctional Institute when officers spotted 17 bundles wrapped in grass inside the fence of the prison. When investigators opened the bundles, they found 60 Suboxone strips, one pound and fives ounces of marijuana, 19 cell phones and chargers, 206 cigarettes, 38 cigars, 14 ounces of loose tobacco, rolling papers, a vape pen, lighters, a wrench, hex bits and two bags of gummy worms;

March 17 — According to Wes Gray, the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Director, this is the seventh week of declining COVID-19 cases throughout the state and Martin County. He said it is time to shift from a pandemic response to an endemic response, which will focus on syndromic surveillance, including case count/ER visits, wastewater monitoring, monitoring new variants, measuring hospitalizations, promoting vaccines and treatment and the focus of outbreaks at long-term care facilities and correction facilities;

March 17 — The Martin County Community Foundation Board of Advisors is accepting grant applications from non-profits serving needs in the local community. Funds are available for non-profit organizations serving the local community in Martin County and will be awarded from the community grant-making fund;

March 17 — The Martin County Commissioners were presented the Martin County Child Fatality Prevention Team Report last week by Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Deputy Director Vickey Manning;

March 17 — A suspect arrested by the Robersonville Police Department was recently convicted of robbery in Tarboro;

March 17 — The Martin County Commissioners unanimously approved a $1,000 incentive for each full- and part-time county employee last week for their dedication and hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic;

March 17 – A juvenile led police on a high speed chase through downtown Windsor, which lasted almost an hour;

March 17 — Two Nash County men were arrested and charged with multiple crimes by the Tarboro Police Department, Rocky Mount Police Department, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and Nash County Sheriff’s Office;

March 17 – Tarboro police forced their way into the Quality Inn armed with a search warrant and two occupants were detained without incident. A search led to the discovery of 333 bindles of heroin. Career criminal Darnell Maine McDougald of Tarboro was arrested and charged with multiple offenses. McDougald has an extensive history of illegal drug distribution in Tarboro and Edgecombe County with 13 charges already scheduled for trial;

March 24 — Hillard Wilson, a Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was terminated and charged with driving while impaired;

March 24 — The statewide primary is set for May 17;

March 24 — The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District has seen the dramatic drop of COVID-19 cases remain stable with only seven active cases and one hospitalization throughout the three-county district;

March 24 – Williamston Primary School celebrates World Down Syndrome Day, honors first-grader Sammy McDaniel;

March 24 — Marco Navarro, 35, is behind bars on a high bond after he was arrested Sunday in Zebulon in connection with a man having been shot Saturday with a rifle in rural Nash County;

March 24 — Bear Grass Bear Shane Lanier signed a Letter of Intent to play baseball at Cleveland Community College in Shelby as a two year transfer student/athlete;

March 31 – Local business leaders attend the 2022 Annual Business and Industry Dinner at the Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center;

March 31 — Martin Community College’s President Wesley Beddard and his staff welcomed State Rep. Shelley Willingham, State Sen. Ernestine Bazemore and Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson to the Williamston Campus;

March 31 — The recipient of the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award was given to Dr. Steven Manning, nominated for his business, civic and volunteer services to the residents of Martin County;

March 31 — The 2022 Business Person of the Year Award was presented to Gary Manning, the owner and operator of Shaw’s Barbecue;

March 31 — The Pirate Nation Gives fundraising effort garnered pledges totaling $8.4 million, surpassing last year’s record by nearly $2 million, the university announced;

March 31 — Two people arrested in Charleston, W.Va., for the March 2 murder of Edgecombe County resident Danny Ray Alderman, are waiting to be brought back to North Carolina after an extradition hearing before Kanawha County (W.Va.) Circuit Court Judge. Donald Blake Parrish, 36, of Lucama, and Lori Nicole Allen, 33, of Zebulon, will face charges of first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

March 31 — Martin Community College expanded its programs and partnerships when MCC President Wesley Beddard signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Mount Olive President Ed Croom, allowing MCC students in specific degree programs to seamlessly transfer credits to the University of Mount Olive and apply them toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree within approximately four more semesters.