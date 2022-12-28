2022 Year in Review: April through June

The second quarter of the year, from April to June, was quite busy as Chowan County sprung back to life for the spring. Here are some of the top headlines from that time period.

April

Apr. 7 — JWF Industries selects Rocky Hock for new facility

Apr. 7 — Vidant Chowan President Brian Harvill named a top rural hospital CEO nationwide

Apr. 7 — Cheryl Orr and Cindy Gandee detail their new venture: A Still Life + Cotton Gin Inn Culinary

Apr. 7 — Car accident on Rocky Hock Road leaves one deceased

Apr. 7 — Edenton Town Council backs memorial bench for submarine vets

Apr. 7 — John A. Holmes High’s Project Purple sponsors a 5K run in Edenton

Apr. 14 — Annual Chamber of Commerce Awards honor Hughes family of Old Colony Smokehouse

Apr. 14 — Chowan Commissioners okay a hike in the solid waste fee

Apr. 14 — Watercolors exhibit held at the Chowan Arts Council, draws huge crowds

Apr. 14 — Spring Special Olympics held at JAH

Apr. 21 — John McCall pitches trolley pub to Edenton Town Council, some residents push back

Apr. 21 — White Oak Elementary School hosts its annual Vehicle Day with the help of the Chamber of Commerce

Apr. 21 — Chowan County Heritage Association receives $320,000 check from State. Rep Ed Goodwin to purchase the old BGC building on Morristown Road

Apr. 28 — Commissioners delay tax incentive vote on Timbermill Wind

Apr. 28 — State awards funds to Daedalus Yachts and Regulator Marine for building reuse and job creation

Apr. 28 — Triennial event Cycle NC brings 1,400 bikers to Edenton

Apr. 28 — Safe Kids Day held at Perquimans Recreation Center, sponsored by numerous Chowan/Perquimans organizations and Chowan-Perquimans Smart Start

Apr. 28 — Commissioners extend Timbermill Wind’s Conditional Use Permit to March 31, 2023

May

May 5 — Commissioners OK Timbermill Wind tax incentives

May 5 — $25 million grant awarded from state to JAH construction project

May 5 — Chowan Clerk of Court Michael J. McArthur wins Caswell Award for 45 years of state service

May 5 — Edenton water and sewer declared “distressed” by state

May 5 — Chowan Hospital holds 75 year celebration on front lawn

May 12 — ECPS announces new leadership for 2022-2023, including Sonya Rinehart as JAH Principal

May 12 — Renovation of the old D.F. Walker High School in Edenton gets OK from commissioners

May 12 — ECPS School Board votes for Damaris Ambrosio-Reyes to join as first ever student board member

May 12 — Father Jonathan Tobias, the Rev. Malone Gilliam and Dr. Jeffrey Russell hold Blessing of the Fleet on Edenton Bay

May 12 — Edenton begins preparing for Easels in the Garden

May 10 — Edenton Town Council offers Confederate Monument to Chowan County

May 19 — Trolley pub proposal put on hold in Edenton

May 19 — Joy Harvill, outgoing Director of the Edenton Historical Commission, is honored by the EHC for her service

May 19 — ECPS telephone system to be overhauled, per board vote

May 19 — Albemarle Rock Fish festival a success at Edenton Marina

May 26 — JAH continues Senior Walk tradition

May 26 — Edenton mourns the passing of EPD Sgt. Stan White

May 26 — Sheriff Scooter Basnight defeats opponent Ferraraccio in primary; Town Councilor Roscoe Poole defeated by Aaron Coston

May 26 — Boogie on Broad takes over downtown Edenton for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19

May 26 — Jennifer Finlay, longtime librarian at Shepard-Pruden, bids Edenton adieu for Wilmington

June

Jun. 2 — Dispute over Pembroke Hall fence paint continues with Edenton Board of Adjustments

Jun. 2 — Bench to honor fallen submarine vets erected in Colonial Park

Jun. 9 — Historic Portraits Found in Water-Damaged Attic

Jun. 9 — Farmfest Draws Thousands

Jun. 9 — Class of ‘22 Nets $ 5.3 Million in Scholarships

Jun 10 — Granville Queen and Captain’s Quarters reopen following Renovations

Jun. 16 — Sears store in downtown Edenton announces closure

Jun. 16 — John A. Holmes High School graduates 128 Students

Jun. 23 — New JAH price tag revised to $75 Million

Jun, 23 — County reduces property tax rate

Jun. 23 — Edenton Lions Club celebrates 85 years

Jun. 23 — Edenton Town Council sworn in

Jun. 30 — Kirby issues ultimatum to School Board over discipline

Jun. 30 — Rocky Hock Lions celebrate 20 years

Jun. 30 — Hyde County fire affects region