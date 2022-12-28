2022 Year in Review: April through June
The second quarter of the year, from April to June, was quite busy as Chowan County sprung back to life for the spring. Here are some of the top headlines from that time period.
April
Apr. 7 — JWF Industries selects Rocky Hock for new facility
Apr. 7 — Vidant Chowan President Brian Harvill named a top rural hospital CEO nationwide
Apr. 7 — Cheryl Orr and Cindy Gandee detail their new venture: A Still Life + Cotton Gin Inn Culinary
Apr. 7 — Car accident on Rocky Hock Road leaves one deceased
Apr. 7 — Edenton Town Council backs memorial bench for submarine vets
Apr. 7 — John A. Holmes High’s Project Purple sponsors a 5K run in Edenton
Apr. 14 — Annual Chamber of Commerce Awards honor Hughes family of Old Colony Smokehouse
Apr. 14 — Chowan Commissioners okay a hike in the solid waste fee
Apr. 14 — Watercolors exhibit held at the Chowan Arts Council, draws huge crowds
Apr. 14 — Spring Special Olympics held at JAH
Apr. 21 — John McCall pitches trolley pub to Edenton Town Council, some residents push back
Apr. 21 — White Oak Elementary School hosts its annual Vehicle Day with the help of the Chamber of Commerce
Apr. 21 — Chowan County Heritage Association receives $320,000 check from State. Rep Ed Goodwin to purchase the old BGC building on Morristown Road
Apr. 28 — Commissioners delay tax incentive vote on Timbermill Wind
Apr. 28 — State awards funds to Daedalus Yachts and Regulator Marine for building reuse and job creation
Apr. 28 — Triennial event Cycle NC brings 1,400 bikers to Edenton
Apr. 28 — Safe Kids Day held at Perquimans Recreation Center, sponsored by numerous Chowan/Perquimans organizations and Chowan-Perquimans Smart Start
Apr. 28 — Commissioners extend Timbermill Wind’s Conditional Use Permit to March 31, 2023
May
May 5 — Commissioners OK Timbermill Wind tax incentives
May 5 — $25 million grant awarded from state to JAH construction project
May 5 — Chowan Clerk of Court Michael J. McArthur wins Caswell Award for 45 years of state service
May 5 — Edenton water and sewer declared “distressed” by state
May 5 — Chowan Hospital holds 75 year celebration on front lawn
May 12 — ECPS announces new leadership for 2022-2023, including Sonya Rinehart as JAH Principal
May 12 — Renovation of the old D.F. Walker High School in Edenton gets OK from commissioners
May 12 — ECPS School Board votes for Damaris Ambrosio-Reyes to join as first ever student board member
May 12 — Father Jonathan Tobias, the Rev. Malone Gilliam and Dr. Jeffrey Russell hold Blessing of the Fleet on Edenton Bay
May 12 — Edenton begins preparing for Easels in the Garden
May 10 — Edenton Town Council offers Confederate Monument to Chowan County
May 19 — Trolley pub proposal put on hold in Edenton
May 19 — Joy Harvill, outgoing Director of the Edenton Historical Commission, is honored by the EHC for her service
May 19 — ECPS telephone system to be overhauled, per board vote
May 19 — Albemarle Rock Fish festival a success at Edenton Marina
May 26 — JAH continues Senior Walk tradition
May 26 — Edenton mourns the passing of EPD Sgt. Stan White
May 26 — Sheriff Scooter Basnight defeats opponent Ferraraccio in primary; Town Councilor Roscoe Poole defeated by Aaron Coston
May 26 — Boogie on Broad takes over downtown Edenton for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19
May 26 — Jennifer Finlay, longtime librarian at Shepard-Pruden, bids Edenton adieu for Wilmington
June
Jun. 2 — Dispute over Pembroke Hall fence paint continues with Edenton Board of Adjustments
Jun. 2 — Bench to honor fallen submarine vets erected in Colonial Park
Jun. 9 — Historic Portraits Found in Water-Damaged Attic
Jun. 9 — Farmfest Draws Thousands
Jun. 9 — Class of ‘22 Nets $ 5.3 Million in Scholarships
Jun 10 — Granville Queen and Captain’s Quarters reopen following Renovations
Jun. 16 — Sears store in downtown Edenton announces closure
Jun. 16 — John A. Holmes High School graduates 128 Students
Jun. 23 — New JAH price tag revised to $75 Million
Jun, 23 — County reduces property tax rate
Jun. 23 — Edenton Lions Club celebrates 85 years
Jun. 23 — Edenton Town Council sworn in
Jun. 30 — Kirby issues ultimatum to School Board over discipline
Jun. 30 — Rocky Hock Lions celebrate 20 years
Jun. 30 — Hyde County fire affects region
