Give thanks for our peacemakers…

What does the Bible say about the police? What should a Christian’s view on law enforcement be? The Bible does not address police officers or law enforcement directly. However, it includes many scriptures supporting laws, justice and living righteously.

Matthew 5:9 ERV, “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”

As God expects his people to obey the laws of man, He has left it to man to enforce them. Police officers are God’s peacemakers.

Deuteronomy 32:4, “Our one true God is a God of justice.” Deuteronomy 16:20, “He calls on His people to pursue justice.” Psalm 82:3-4, “Give justice to the weak and fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and destitute. Rescue the weak and needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.”

God made known His wishes through His people, the Nation of Israel, and partly through a system of laws that would protect them from each other and themselves. When His people did not adhere to these laws, specific punishments became necessary. Thus, enforcers were (Ezekiel 33:6), watchmen (Ezekiel 44:24), judges and (Nehemiah 4: 13) guards.

In Romans 13, God tells his people to honor those in governing positions over us. Romans 13: 3-6 “For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of the one who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive His approval, for he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries God’s wrath on the wrongdoer. Therefore, one must be in subjection, not only to avoid God’s wrath but also for the sake of consciousness. For because of this, you also pay taxes, for the authorities are ministers of God, attending to this very thing.”

Police officers are representatives of the governments who enact their laws. When the police are dedicated to “protect and serve,” they are employed in a good and Godly profession. Police and all other law enforcement agencies serve the least among us and protect us equally from all kinds of lawlessness and evil. It is a noble profession involving personal danger that equates with God’s desire for justice and righteousness.

God empowered man to establish human laws and His laws in the Bible. All laws are to be obeyed.

More and more today, our society supports criminals over their broken laws. Criminals are increasingly empowered and supported, while our police are being more restricted, making their jobs unsafe and the rights of innocent victims less than those of criminals. Criminals are even being made heroes, while our police are being viewed as criminals.

There have been movements to defund and eliminate police, giving in to chaos and anarchy. Many liberal prosecutors do not support the police and refuse to prosecute laws. Some jurisdictions regret these decisions as crime has become rampant and out of control. What would any sane person expect?

If we are to be a Godly society of man’s laws and God’s laws, our police must be fully supported in every way. They are our Peacemakers and the children of God. As we enter 2023, remember and pray for our Peacemakers who are protecting and serving us twenty-four-seven.

Keith Throckmorton is retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He’s a resident of Perquimans County.