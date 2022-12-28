Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 17:16:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Lares, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 630 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 05:46:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occuring. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. East winds gusting 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times. Large snow drifts will form. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and lowest visibility are expected from late tonight through Monday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 20:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 01:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Although visibility should start to slowly improve for most areas, locally dense fog will continue for another few hours.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 07:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Gila County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Areas above 5000 feet near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact any morning commuters. Additional snow forecast from 7 AM Today to 11 AM Today: Payson 0 to 1 inches Pine-Strawberry 0 to 1 inches .
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 20 to 30 mph. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less at times. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado and northwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and hazardous road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally dense to dense freezing fog is occurring creating slick conditions through the morning hours. The fog will create additional hazardous traveling conditions obscuring slick roads from freezing rain and snow..
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Although visibility should start to slowly improve for most areas, locally dense fog will continue for another few hours.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 07:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 6000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 6000 feet near Buffalo Pass, Ganado and Window Rock. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact any morning commuters. Additional snow forecast from 7 AM Today to 11 AM Today: Buffalo Pass 1 to 3 inches Ganado 0 to 1 inches Window Rock 0 to 1 inches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 07:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 6000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 6000 feet near Forest Lakes and Heber- Overgaard. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact any morning commuters. Additional snow forecast from 7 AM Today to 11 AM Today: Forest Lakes 1 to 3 inches Heber-Overgaard 0 to 1 inches .
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; Greene; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Martin; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Washington; West Carteret LOCALLY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog remains possible through mid morning, with localized visibilities of 1/4 of a mile or less creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 25 to 35 mph. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less at times. * WHERE...Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and hazardous road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally dense freezing fog is also possible creating slick conditions through the morning hours. The fog will create additional hazardous traveling conditions obscuring slick roads from freezing rain and snow.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 16:19:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The current west-northwest swell (300-320 degrees) has peaked but will continue to maintain advisory level surf for exposed north and west shores through Saturday afternoon as the swell slowly subsides. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet, subsiding to 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Collier County, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Spink WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of far northeast and northern Florida and far southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Forrest, Lamar, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar; Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana and central and south Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THROUGH LATE MORNING Patchy dense fog persists. Visibilities are variable and may drop to a half to a quarter mile at times, with the lowest visibilities possible near the lakeshore, including along Interstate 90. Motorists should be prepared for changing conditions through the remainder of this morning. Conditions should gradually improve late this morning into this afternoon. When driving through fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Comments / 0