Clackamas County, OR

DA: Clackamas County deputy shot, injured Estacada man while responding to incident

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and injured a man in Estacada Thursday while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release issued Tuesday.

According to the district attorney’s office, deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm on Thursday evening at a home on South Jubb Road near Estacada.

At the scene, deputies worked to get family members out of the home and started negotiating with the man inside, who they say was armed.

Eventually, 53-year-old Jason Lee Savage walked out of the home armed with a handgun, the district attorney’s office said in a press release. The district attorney’s office said Savage did not obey deputies’ orders to drop the weapon and that’s when Deputy Isaac Bailey fired his gun.

Savage was injured and taken to a hospital, the district attorney’s office said. He is still alive and undergoing treatment, as of Tuesday.

The investigation of the officer-involved shooting is being led by detectives from the Lake Oswego Police Department, with the assistance of Major Crime Team member agencies and the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

The Major Crimes Team is also investigating the domestic violence incident.

Bailey, the deputy who fired his weapon, has worked for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for four and a half years.

The investigation will be presented to a grand jury to determine if the deputy’s use of force was justified.

Comments / 4

Diana Craycraft
1d ago

officer was definitely justified. the guy wouldn't drop his gun. he was armed and therefore dangerous, not dropping the gun when asked. he had his chance!

