Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart
PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17
PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
Gundy upset over question about possible staffing changes
Following a loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy made headlines with his comments during a news conference.
Michael Furtney Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Returns to Wisconsin
Senior guard Michael Furtney discussed his decision to remove his name from the NCAA transfer portal and play a sixth season for the Badgers in 2023.
Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy
A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
pokesreport.com
Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy
PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
Eleven Warriors
Kevin Wilson Says He’s Spent 70% of His Time on College Football Playoff Prep For Ohio State Since Taking Tulsa Job
Even by college football coaching standards, Kevin Wilson’s had a busy month. The sixth-year Ohio State assistant accepted the head coaching vacancy at Tulsa on Dec. 5. However, with a rather important game still looming for the Buckeyes, it’s not as though Wilson could entirely abandon post. He made his desire to win a first-ever national championship plain before the season, and with that opportunity still on the table, he felt “obligated” to see the job through.
Radio Ink
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
CBS 58
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!
The Question Everyone was asking is did they make it? The Answer – YES!!. The Vel Phillips Memorial High School boy’s basketball team who are from Madison Wisconsin fly down to Florida for a tournament against the nation’s top talent each year. The 2022 edition included a group of 24 people who took a bus from Madison to Chicago’s Midway Airport at 5 a.m. on Monday for a 10:30 a.m. flight.
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
Ponca City News
Community mourns the loss of radio personality Sean Anderson
Body Team Radio personality Sean Anderson passed away in the morning on Saturday, Dec. 24. Anderson was an employee of Team Radio for over 25 years. The following was a statement released by Team Radio on the passing of Anderson: “Sean Anderson’s passing has left us in shock and disbelief. He was such a wonderful person and friend first, then such a valued employee and co-worker who was the ultimate team player. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his children and grand children that he loved so very much. ”
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
KFOR
Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!
Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
KOCO
Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma state Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with his driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
Comments / 0