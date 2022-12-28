ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Made in Oregon vice president says stolen box truck has been found

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Three days after a box truck was stolen from the local retailer Made in Oregon , the company’s owner said it has been found.

On Monday, KOIN 6 News reported the box truck had been stolen on Christmas Eve. Made in Oregon Vice President Verne Naito said it had been stolen at around 1 a.m. from the company’s North Portland warehouse.

Naito said the company relies heavily on the box truck to cut their shipping costs. If they can deliver products on their own, they don’t need to hire someone else to do it. He estimates the 2006 white Isuzu NPR saves them around $200 a trip.

The truck was stolen as the company was already dealing with challenges from the ice storm that arrived shortly before Christmas.

After KOIN shared the story of the stolen truck, Naito said an observant community member spotted it outside an apartment complex. Naito told KOIN that the resident had watched the story on KOIN 6 News and recognized the truck from the photo that was shared.

The community member confirmed the truck he had seen was in fact the one that was missing. He then walked out to the street, spotted a police cruiser and flagged an officer down, Naito said.

“If not for your reporting, the truck would still be out there,” Naito said.

KOIN 6 News has contacted Portland Police Bureau requesting more information about the found box truck. Police did not reply before the publication of this article.

KOIN 6 News

