msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall into final 3 trading days of 2022

U.S. stocks sank Wednesday as investors hobbled toward the end of a gruesome 2022. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slumped 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 150 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also declined 0.5%. Equities began the holiday-shortened week on a down beat,...
AOL Corp

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount

FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Lower on Wall Street, Adding to Recent Losses

The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point on Wednesday. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as COVID surge in China makes investors uneasy

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Asian equities weakened slightly on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors and cast doubt over chances of a swift recovery for the world's second biggest economy after the relaxation of stringent COVID curbs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS...
Zacks.com

3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend

Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
msn.com

Nasdaq slips to two-month lows as tech wreck continues

Investing.com --The Nasdaq slipped to more than two-month lows Wednesday, as investors continued to ditch tech stocks with just days to go until the trading year comes to a close. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% to its lowest level since Oct. 13. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Move To The Downside, Nasdaq Hits Two-Month Low

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling to its lowest intraday level in over two months. The...
US News and World Report

European Shares Rise; China's COVID Surge Quells Risk Appetite

(Reuters) - European shares closed higher on Thursday, with technology stocks leading gains, buoyed by Wall Street cheer after U.S. jobless data eased concerns about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle. The region-wide STOXX 600 rose 0.7%. For the year so far, it has fallen nearly 12% as investors head...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street jumps in dip-buying rally, oil slides

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices moved lower as a surge of COVID cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn. All three major U.S. stock indexes jumped in a...
kalkinemedia.com

Australian shares drop on strong dollar, China COVID woes; energy drops

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on Thursday, weighed by gold and oil stocks, as a stronger greenback and COVID-19-led demand concerns from top consumer China dented investors' sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,051.3 by 2305 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday. Energy stocks...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains In Afternoon Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply early in the session on Thursday and continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading. The Nasdaq has helped to lead the way higher, reflecting a substantial rebound by technology stocks. The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, holding on to strong...
NASDAQ

Tech Stocks Helping Lead Significant Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rebound. Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the...
The Associated Press

Stocks rally to higher close as job market remains strong

A relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, with roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index closing higher. The gains more...

