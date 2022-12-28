Read full article on original website
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall into final 3 trading days of 2022
U.S. stocks sank Wednesday as investors hobbled toward the end of a gruesome 2022. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slumped 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 150 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also declined 0.5%. Equities began the holiday-shortened week on a down beat,...
AOL Corp
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
CNBC
Shares of China-based funeral company are surging as Covid infections spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
Stocks Close Lower on Wall Street, Adding to Recent Losses
The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point on Wednesday. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
The yen surges against the dollar after the Bank of Japan sets the stage for ending its era of ultracheap borrowing
The Japanese yen rose over 3% against the US dollar Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets. The central bank lifted its cap on 10-year bond yields, allowing long-term interest rates to rise more. That could radically change the 2023 outlook for the underperforming yen, a strategist said. The...
US stocks trade mixed to begin final trading week of 2022 as China further reopens economy
China announced it would reopen its borders next month as part of broader plans to loosen COVID restrictions on its economy.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as COVID surge in China makes investors uneasy
SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Asian equities weakened slightly on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors and cast doubt over chances of a swift recovery for the world's second biggest economy after the relaxation of stringent COVID curbs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar flat as investors digest China's loosening of COVID rules
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was flat on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers - a major step in reopening its borders, even as COVID cases spike. China will stop requiring arriving travelers to go into quarantine starting Jan. 8,...
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-EM equities buckle under China COVID worries, rouble bounces off 8-month low
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks slipped on Thursday, with Asian bourses under heavy selling pressure as optimism about China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions gave way to fears about the spread of the virus globally. The MSCI's EM equities index .MSCIEF slipped 0.4%, set to wipe out two days...
msn.com
Nasdaq slips to two-month lows as tech wreck continues
Investing.com --The Nasdaq slipped to more than two-month lows Wednesday, as investors continued to ditch tech stocks with just days to go until the trading year comes to a close. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% to its lowest level since Oct. 13. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move To The Downside, Nasdaq Hits Two-Month Low
(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling to its lowest intraday level in over two months. The...
US News and World Report
European Shares Rise; China's COVID Surge Quells Risk Appetite
(Reuters) - European shares closed higher on Thursday, with technology stocks leading gains, buoyed by Wall Street cheer after U.S. jobless data eased concerns about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle. The region-wide STOXX 600 rose 0.7%. For the year so far, it has fallen nearly 12% as investors head...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street jumps in dip-buying rally, oil slides
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices moved lower as a surge of COVID cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn. All three major U.S. stock indexes jumped in a...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian shares drop on strong dollar, China COVID woes; energy drops
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on Thursday, weighed by gold and oil stocks, as a stronger greenback and COVID-19-led demand concerns from top consumer China dented investors' sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,051.3 by 2305 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday. Energy stocks...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply early in the session on Thursday and continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading. The Nasdaq has helped to lead the way higher, reflecting a substantial rebound by technology stocks. The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, holding on to strong...
NASDAQ
Tech Stocks Helping Lead Significant Rebound On Wall Street
(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rebound. Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the...
Stocks rally to higher close as job market remains strong
A relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, with roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index closing higher. The gains more...
