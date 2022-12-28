ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, NY

theexaminernews.com

Fareri Requests Two More Years to Build Condos at Former Lumberyard

The developer of a yet-to-be-built 20-unit condominium project in Armonk has sought a two-year extension to the deadline for completion after Westchester County Department of Health approval has been delayed for months. A public hearing for Michael Fareri’s project at the old lumberyard at 162 Bedford Rd. has been scheduled...
ARMONK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair

POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
pikecountycourier.com

Withdrawal management at Malibu Ranch

My name is Carmen Ambrosino and I am working part- time for Malibu Wellness Ranch, a comprehensive drug and alcohol agency located in Milford, Pa. I am in my 50th year of drug and alcohol professional service in the addiction field, and I am delighted to be affiliated with Malibu Wellness Ranch because of their unique and innovative treatment programs.
MILFORD, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

OSI purchases over 1,000 acres of forest in Wawarsing

WAWARSING – The Open Space Institute has acquired over 1,000 acres of the “Shawangunk-Catskill Connector” property from T&T Associates, Inc. for $2.3 million. The property is situated between the southern boundary of the Catskill Park and the northwestern boundary of the Shawangunk Ridge. The purchase means the...
WAWARSING, NY
rocklandreport.com

Rockland County Executive Ed Day: County Corps Member Nationally Recognized

For over twenty years now, our Rockland County Youth Bureau has fostered a special program for teens and young adults called the Rockland Conservation and Service Corps (RCSO). Members dedicate their summer to carrying out environmental service projects in the communities they call home. It’s an incredible opportunity that allows...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Port Jervis councilman dies

PORT JERVIS – Retired Port Jervis City Councilman George Belcher died on Christmas Day. He was 91. Mayor Kelly Decker said he served the community in a number of ways. “He let you know he was a US Marine first, but he was a councilman to the people of the second ward in Port Jervis, but more importantly to the people in Port Jervis,” the mayor said. “He would emphatically state in many of our meetings how much he saved through negotiations with Orange and Rockland (Utilities) for the city to have gas and electric savings.”
PORT JERVIS, NY
New York Post

Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school

Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County IDA approves financial incentives for expansion of Goshen food manufacturer

GOSHEN – Milmar Foods in the Town of Goshen will be expanding its 60,000 square foot building by 40,000-SF while demolishing about 5,000-SF of the existing facility. The $18 million expansion is made possible by financial incentives provided by the Orange County Industrial Agency including exemptions on sales tax and mortgage recording tax, and a 15-year abatement or phase-in of the new property taxes resulting from the expansion.
GOSHEN, NY
New Jersey Globe

Bayonne mayor’s wife gets top Hudson post, replacing opponent’s sister

The wife of Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will get the $107,242-a-year job as Deputy Hudson County Clerk, replacing the sister of Davis’ opponent in the May mayoral election. Jamie Davis, a former police dispatcher in Jersey City and Bayonne, will start next year. She succeeds Diane Ashe Liming, who was not reappointed after her sister, Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, challenged Davis’ bid for a third term.
BAYONNE, NJ
theexaminernews.com

Odell Reflects on Historical Run as Putnam County Executive

As outgoing Putnam County Executive, MaryEllen Odell is looking back proudly on her years of public service as the first woman in the county’s history to be elected to the top governmental post. Legal term limits have required Odell to retire from government, ending a prominent public chapter of her life.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute

A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Longest serving Orange County sheriff retires

GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, who served for 20 years, is retiring in one week and he said he came in as one of the least popular Republicans in the county and will be leaving as one of the most unpopular Republicans. DuBois won his first election...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
queenseagle.com

Over a dozen more ballots added to ongoing Queens race

The race for Assembly District 23 isn’t over yet — Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato has successfully filed another lawsuit to have nine ballots previously thrown out during the hand recount added to the official tally currently separated by one vote. Fourteen rejected ballots — 12 of which were...
QUEENS, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo

Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Public Works highway crew members are headed to Buffalo, New York to help the region dig out from an historic series of storms that have buried Erie County. According to news reports, at least 28 people have died.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley

I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

