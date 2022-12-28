ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One brother shot, another arrested after fight with police at scene

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is recovering after getting into a fight at the shooting scene – and we have learned the young man who got into a conflict with police was there to help his brother – the victim of the shooting.CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Thursday to the mother of the two brothers. She has double the worry.One of Latosha Bradley's sons sits in the hospital, while the other is in police custody. Bradley is concerned – after a fill-up at a South Side gas station led to both her sons not coming home Thursday night.Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting at South Austin gas station leaves 3 wounded, another hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are recovering after being shot at a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.The shooting happened in the 5100 block of West Madison Street around 9:51 p.m.Chicago police say the men were in the parking lot of the gas station when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.A 33-year-old man was grazed in the head and taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 26-year-old man was struck in the right shoulder and taken by CFD to Stroger in fair condition.A fourth victim, a 45-year-old man suffered a cut to the mouth from shattering glass to the mouth and refused EMS. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen rob, carjack group inside Streeterville parking garage

Chicago — Four men were robbed and carjacked by a group of offenders inside a Streeterville parking garage on Wednesday evening, according to Chicago police. One of the victims was pistol-whipped, but no other injuries were reported. The victims were walking toward their car on the fourth floor of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man found shot to death in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. - A man died after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night in west suburban Oak Park. Police officers were called to 14 Chicago Ave., around 8:38 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They discovered 27-year-old Dennis Johnson at the rear of the facility suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
OAK PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Second Church Fire Erupts In Maywood In Less Than A Week

The New Rock of Ages Baptist Church, the former home of the historic First Congregational Church, Maywood’s oldest existing congregation before it closed in 2020, caught fire on Dec. 30, less than a week after another Maywood church burned down. Fire department officials are investigating. | Shanel Romain. Friday,...
MAYWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot while driving in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 21-year-old was driving southbound around 11:17 p.m. in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a gunman on the sidewalk started shooting, police said. The victim drove to Mount Sinai Hospital to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park Thursday. At about 5:38 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of West Warren. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No offenders are in custody.
CHICAGO, IL

