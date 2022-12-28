ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M - next drawing happening Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night 
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million after no winner in latest drawing

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $640 million for the next drawing Friday night after no winner was drawn late Tuesday night.The winning numbers were 9-13-36-59-61 with the Mega Ball 11.It's the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.The one-time cash option now stands at $328.3 million.Back on July 29, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.337 billion.Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.  Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
How Did Louisiana’s Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?

Just one week ago Louisiana was on the precipice of a huge Arctic plunge in temperatures. All over the radio and websites were warnings about protecting your home's pipes and plumbing because temperatures were going to plummet to some of the lowest readings we've seen in years. The forecasters were right, we did get cold. And yes there were pipes that didn't weather the storm.
