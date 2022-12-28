The broader crypto, bar some alts, has been fairly dormant in the days succeeding the Christmas holiday. This has consequently presented keen market followers with a chance to take a breather and reflect on the year that 2022 has been. The leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, resumed a gentle downtrend yesterday inspired by negative volatility after Boxing Day. Most of the media interest this week has predictably been around the asset’s performance with respect to Wall Street household names, especially tech-invested companies.

1 DAY AGO