ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
securities.io

Solana (SOL) falls below $10 as Bitcoin (BTC) holders brace for a fourth consecutive red quarter

The broader crypto, bar some alts, has been fairly dormant in the days succeeding the Christmas holiday. This has consequently presented keen market followers with a chance to take a breather and reflect on the year that 2022 has been. The leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, resumed a gentle downtrend yesterday inspired by negative volatility after Boxing Day. Most of the media interest this week has predictably been around the asset’s performance with respect to Wall Street household names, especially tech-invested companies.
astaga.com

Top Crypto Predictions January 2023

The highest crypto predictions for January are that the Ethereum (ETH) worth will outperform Bitcoin (BTC), the Bitcoin Dominance Fee (BTCD) will fall, and Solana (SOL) shall be one of many largest losers. Ethereum Value Will Outperform Bitcoin. The ETH/BTC pair broke out from a descending resistance line (white) on...
decrypt.co

Solana Slides Another 16% and Falls Out of Top 20

Once among the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market, SOL has shed 97% of its value since its peak and is falling fast. Solana has shed 16% of its value in the last 24 hours, continuing its recent string of losses and falling out of the top 20 coins by market cap.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours

Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
cryptopotato.com

Solana Suffers Major Setback as Development Activity Plunges, SOL Dumps Hard

SBF and FTX “had a heavy hand in Solana thriving the way it did” throughout last year’s market-wide bull run, according to Santiment. Wading through the wreckage of FTX and Alameda, it is clear that some communities were hit a lot harder than others. Several DeFi protocols sporting close ties with the two entities have suffered. Solana, for one, has been hit the hardest since the collapse.
cryptoslate.com

MicroStrategy just bought another 2,500 BTC

Business Intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 2,395 BTC between Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Michael Saylor, the founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, announced the company’s purchase on Twitter for the second time this quarter. According to the company’s 8K filing with the SEC, the Bitcoins were purchased...
ambcrypto.com

Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders

Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
coinjournal.net

Alameda liquidates millions worth of tokens for Bitcoin

Alameda Research addresses sent millions worth of tokens to decentralised exchanges and crypto mixers on Wednesday. According to on-chain data, the tokens were swapped into USDT before being converted into Bitcoin. The Alameda wallets sprung into life a few days after FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250...
ambcrypto.com

Assessing whether or not Ethereum’s [ETH] price will fall below $1000

A decline in ETH’s Transaction Count metric suggests that it might touch $1000 in the coming year. On-chain assessment confirmed the prolonged decline in market activity. With a consistent decline in new demand for leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH], its price might fall below the $1000 mark, CryptoQuant analyst Greatest Trader opined.
zycrypto.com

Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC

A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
dailyhodl.com

Traders Should Keep an Eye on One Little-Known Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment – Here’s Why

Blockchain insights platform Santiment is pointing out anomalies recorded on one under-the-radar crypto asset after it recently rallied to a local top. Santiment says that the Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution Optimism (OP) recorded a bump in price just as the transaction volume of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the layer-2 blockchain was surging.
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum: Coin Bureau Believes ‘The Future for ETH Is So, So Bright’

The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that if the Shanghai upgrade goes well, “2023 could be a really big year for Ethereum and for ETH.”. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held...
CoinDesk

Solana DeFi Project Mercurial to Relaunch as 'Meteora,' Replace MER Token

Decentralized finance (DeFi) trading project Mercurial plans to relaunch as “Meteora,” issue a new token to nearly all MER holders and expand its trading lineup in an aggressive attempt to distance itself from Sam Bankman-Fried’s fallen empire. The stablecoin exchange’s planned rebrand has major ramifications for owners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy