Read full article on original website
Related
securities.io
Solana (SOL) falls below $10 as Bitcoin (BTC) holders brace for a fourth consecutive red quarter
The broader crypto, bar some alts, has been fairly dormant in the days succeeding the Christmas holiday. This has consequently presented keen market followers with a chance to take a breather and reflect on the year that 2022 has been. The leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, resumed a gentle downtrend yesterday inspired by negative volatility after Boxing Day. Most of the media interest this week has predictably been around the asset’s performance with respect to Wall Street household names, especially tech-invested companies.
astaga.com
Top Crypto Predictions January 2023
The highest crypto predictions for January are that the Ethereum (ETH) worth will outperform Bitcoin (BTC), the Bitcoin Dominance Fee (BTCD) will fall, and Solana (SOL) shall be one of many largest losers. Ethereum Value Will Outperform Bitcoin. The ETH/BTC pair broke out from a descending resistance line (white) on...
decrypt.co
Solana Slides Another 16% and Falls Out of Top 20
Once among the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market, SOL has shed 97% of its value since its peak and is falling fast. Solana has shed 16% of its value in the last 24 hours, continuing its recent string of losses and falling out of the top 20 coins by market cap.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
cryptopotato.com
Solana Suffers Major Setback as Development Activity Plunges, SOL Dumps Hard
SBF and FTX “had a heavy hand in Solana thriving the way it did” throughout last year’s market-wide bull run, according to Santiment. Wading through the wreckage of FTX and Alameda, it is clear that some communities were hit a lot harder than others. Several DeFi protocols sporting close ties with the two entities have suffered. Solana, for one, has been hit the hardest since the collapse.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Bottom Signals Start Flashing But is Another Leg Down Coming Before That? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has been oscillating in a very tight range heading into the new year’s holidays, offering little clue on the direction of the next significant move. Nevertheless, the market remains in a very decisive area, and its fate could be revealed in the next few days. Technical...
cryptoslate.com
MicroStrategy just bought another 2,500 BTC
Business Intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 2,395 BTC between Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Michael Saylor, the founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, announced the company’s purchase on Twitter for the second time this quarter. According to the company’s 8K filing with the SEC, the Bitcoins were purchased...
ambcrypto.com
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2023 – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting an end to the Bitcoin (BTC) bear market with a massive rally. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells their 330,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to surge by more than 176% next year from its value of $16,623 at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $3,200,000,000 in Stablecoins Exit Crypto Exchange Binance in 30 Days: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says billions of dollars worth of stablecoins are being withdrawn from top crypto exchange Binance. Glassnode says that Binance has witnessed $3.2 billion in combined outflows of Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) and Dai (DAI) in a 30-day period. Based on Glassnode’s chart,...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC) Whales Accumulating Aggressively, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm says deep-pocketed whales are quickly accumulating Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC). Santiment says Cardano is likely undervalued given how much whales and sharks are grabbing it up. “Is Cardano severely undervalued at this point? One of santimentfeed’s key community members certainly sees data making this...
coinjournal.net
Alameda liquidates millions worth of tokens for Bitcoin
Alameda Research addresses sent millions worth of tokens to decentralised exchanges and crypto mixers on Wednesday. According to on-chain data, the tokens were swapped into USDT before being converted into Bitcoin. The Alameda wallets sprung into life a few days after FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing whether or not Ethereum’s [ETH] price will fall below $1000
A decline in ETH’s Transaction Count metric suggests that it might touch $1000 in the coming year. On-chain assessment confirmed the prolonged decline in market activity. With a consistent decline in new demand for leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH], its price might fall below the $1000 mark, CryptoQuant analyst Greatest Trader opined.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
dailyhodl.com
Traders Should Keep an Eye on One Little-Known Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment – Here’s Why
Blockchain insights platform Santiment is pointing out anomalies recorded on one under-the-radar crypto asset after it recently rallied to a local top. Santiment says that the Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution Optimism (OP) recorded a bump in price just as the transaction volume of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) on the layer-2 blockchain was surging.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum: Coin Bureau Believes ‘The Future for ETH Is So, So Bright’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that if the Shanghai upgrade goes well, “2023 could be a really big year for Ethereum and for ETH.”. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held...
CoinDesk
Solana DeFi Project Mercurial to Relaunch as 'Meteora,' Replace MER Token
Decentralized finance (DeFi) trading project Mercurial plans to relaunch as “Meteora,” issue a new token to nearly all MER holders and expand its trading lineup in an aggressive attempt to distance itself from Sam Bankman-Fried’s fallen empire. The stablecoin exchange’s planned rebrand has major ramifications for owners...
Comments / 0