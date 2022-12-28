ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Shooting in East El Paso leaves one person dead

EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place in East El Paso before 2 A.M. Wednesday morning. It happened 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police tell ABC-7 two people in a white vehicle shot a man leaving the 1111...
EL PASO, TX
US105

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
US105

Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso

In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

Police, city crews dismantle makeshift migrant camp in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police officers and crews with the city’s Environmental Services Department on Monday dismantled an impromptu migrant camp that sprung up near a shelter in Downtown El Paso. The operation on Father Rahm Street, just south of Sacred Heart church, began shortly...
EL PASO, TX
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces Apprehensions

According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New shelters to open soon in two vacant EPISD schools amid El Paso’s disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans can expect to see two new shelters open soon according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino. The City is inspecting EPISD's vacant Morehead and Bassett Middle Schools to make sure facilities are appropriate. The internet systems, fire systems, and kitchens are all being checked. Once inspection is complete, the The post New shelters to open soon in two vacant EPISD schools amid El Paso’s disaster declaration appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

2022’s top news story: The fall of El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales

At the beginning of 2022, Yvonne Rosales was entering her second year as the first woman elected as district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties. By the end of the year, she was a private citizen, forced from office by a series...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area. That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and The post Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
EL PASO, TX
Amarie M.

Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive

A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport continues to experience complications with Southwest Airlines as holiday travelers make their way to the Borderland. While the Southwest Airlines check-in lines have slowed down, the baggage claim area sees more bags than passengers. There are rows of luggage left behind waiting to be claimed. Many The post El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

