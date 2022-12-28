ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ocean County Library Toms River Branch to Feature Candid Corporate Ethics Talk by Jamie Fiore Higgins

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library hosts Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Financial Times named Jamie one of its Top 25 Most Influential Women of 2022. In Bully Market, Jamie combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. The event begins at 2:00pm.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem

Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey eatery hands out free meals to people in need

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- For many families struggling to get by, this time of year can be especially difficult.That's why one New Jersey food company is handing out free meals to people in need.On the streets of Asbury Park, free hugs and free meals abound."What these guys are doing with this program here, I think, is a beautiful thing," resident Omar Fitchett said.No limits per person. No questions asked. Take as many as you need."This time of year especially, nobody should go hungry. Food is a right, not a privilege," said David Lewis, co-founder of Macrobites.Lewis, Fritz Georges and Jarrette...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River has announced township offices and the Department of Public Works will be closed on New Year’s Day. That means no trash pickup for residents who fall on Monday’s scheduled pickup “The Toms River Township Department of Public Works will be closed for New Year’s, Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no sanitation or recycling collection and the Recycling Convenience Center will be closed,” the township said. “All collections will be postponed one day, with Friday’s sanitation collection picked up on Saturday.” Town Hall offices are also closed on Monday, January The post Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
