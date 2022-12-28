Read full article on original website
The Stealing of Albert Einstein’s BrainDip RaiPrinceton, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Delicious New Spire Coffeehouse is Opening in Toms River, New Jersey
This is a labor of love. When it comes to talking about coffee I am always excited to share a good cup of coffee with you. We have a lot of fantastic coffee options here in New Jersey and we have a new addition to talk about right here in Ocean County.
Wildly popular NJ burger joint is opening a second location
I am a big fan of burgers and one of the best in New Jersey can be found at Burger 25 in Toms River (my personal favorite is #7, the Habanero Burger). Coming this summer, there will be a second location to satisfy your burger craving as they are opening a new Burger 25 on Long Beach Island.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mangia! The Best New Italian Restaurant in New Jersey You Need to Visit
When it comes to different types of cuisine, one of the most popular around the world is Italian. Italian food has appeal around the world, around America, and right here in New Jersey. It's no wonder that when you have a new Italian restaurant open, it becomes news. Even bigger news when it's an outstanding new Italian restaurant.
Mouthwatering Burger Joint In Toms River, NJ Is Planning To Expand Soon
This burger joint consistently makes the list of best places in New Jersey to get a burger and a shake, and now they'll be opening a brand new location near the Jersey Shore!. There's really nothing better than a big juicy burger piled high with toppings nestled on a toasted brioche bun, I'm hungry just picturing it!
Christmas Night Gas Can Explosion Leaves South Jersey Dad With Severe Burns And Wave Of Support
A heartbreaking Christmas night gas can explosion that left a South Jersey dad with severe burns and a long road to recovery has prompted a massive wave of support from the local community. Nicole Smith, of Hammonton, was sitting on the couch with family on Christmas evening when she heard...
Ocean County Library Toms River Branch to Feature Candid Corporate Ethics Talk by Jamie Fiore Higgins
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library hosts Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Financial Times named Jamie one of its Top 25 Most Influential Women of 2022. In Bully Market, Jamie combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. The event begins at 2:00pm.
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
The Most Amazing Castle That You Can Find Right Here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
NJ.com
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
Life-sized dinosaurs set to bring family fun at NJ Expo Center
The event lays claim to being among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem
Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
New Jersey eatery hands out free meals to people in need
ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- For many families struggling to get by, this time of year can be especially difficult.That's why one New Jersey food company is handing out free meals to people in need.On the streets of Asbury Park, free hugs and free meals abound."What these guys are doing with this program here, I think, is a beautiful thing," resident Omar Fitchett said.No limits per person. No questions asked. Take as many as you need."This time of year especially, nobody should go hungry. Food is a right, not a privilege," said David Lewis, co-founder of Macrobites.Lewis, Fritz Georges and Jarrette...
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
American Legion Hosts Annual Children’s Holiday Party
TOMS RIVER – Children were greeted with warm smiles by the members of the crimson clad American Legion Post 129 Women’s Auxiliary as the Legion Post was transformed into a holiday wonderland for their annual holiday party. The afternoon event included, food, snacks, presents, a variety of games,...
Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River has announced township offices and the Department of Public Works will be closed on New Year’s Day. That means no trash pickup for residents who fall on Monday’s scheduled pickup “The Toms River Township Department of Public Works will be closed for New Year’s, Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no sanitation or recycling collection and the Recycling Convenience Center will be closed,” the township said. “All collections will be postponed one day, with Friday’s sanitation collection picked up on Saturday.” Town Hall offices are also closed on Monday, January The post Toms River township offices closed for New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
