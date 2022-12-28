ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Larry Lease

Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
White Settlement PD looking for man after teen girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police are searching for a man after a teenage girl was found unconscious inside an Academy Sports and Outdoors restroom last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.The victim was taken to...
Mississippi Inmates Believed To Be In West Texas

Two escaped inmates from Mississippi who left a stolen van in Lake Fork Sunday were spotted between Dallas and Abilene. Cisco police officers tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry, which had a white man and black man inside. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco. The driver matched the description of one of the Mississippi inmates, but officers didn’t get a good enough look at the black occupant to get an identification. Payne had also previously escaped from the Choctaw County Jail.
First Look: Aaron Dean's New State Prison Mugshot

We're getting our first look at the state prison mugshot for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced to nearly 12 years behind bars. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is now at the Ramsey...
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million

LEWISVILLE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Texas woman pleaded guilty today in the Eastern District of Texas for a scheme to embezzle at least $29 million from her employer – a charitable foundation and several other companies run by a Dallas family. According to court documents, Barbara Chalmers, 74,...
Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
One of Fort Worth's Oldest Restaurants Faces Lease Dispute

The Original Mexican Restaurant, an over-92-year-old Fort Worth institution, could be in jeopardy pending a recent state district court’s decision in a lease dispute over the actual building the restaurant resides in. The Original still has signs of life at its iconic location at 4713 Camp Bowie Blvd. But...
Six injured in shooting in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Six people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Dallas on Wednesday evening, police said. Police said they responded around 5:05 p.m. to the 9500 block of Scyene Road, near the intersection with St. Augustine Road. According to police, six adults were found shot at the location...
Worker Checking Frozen Pipes Shot by Apartment Resident Who Thought He Was a Burglar

Grand Prairie police say an apartment resident shot a maintenance worker checking multiple balconies for frozen and busted waterlines on Christmas Eve. It happened around 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Drive. When officers arrived they found a maintenance worker on a resident's balcony with an apparent gunshot wound.
Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI crash that killed TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas - A former medical student will spend 7 years behind bars after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in the death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle. 37-year-old Cristen Hamilton also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, making her ineligible...
