Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing TrioNikFort Worth, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
TEXAS Live: New Year's Live! is back in Texas and better than ever!Sheeraz QurbanArlington, TX
Related
The most shocking and grisly murders of 2022
A Texas doctor accused of poisoning patients with tainted IV bags and four University of Idaho students brutally slaughtered in their beds are among the most stunning crimes of 2022.
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
White Settlement PD looking for man after teen girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police are searching for a man after a teenage girl was found unconscious inside an Academy Sports and Outdoors restroom last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.The victim was taken to...
Six people wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
Six people are in the hospital after being shot in Pleasant Grove Wednesday. Dallas police got the 911 calls just past 5 p.m. and they rolled to an address on Scyene near Saint Augustine.
easttexasradio.com
Mississippi Inmates Believed To Be In West Texas
Two escaped inmates from Mississippi who left a stolen van in Lake Fork Sunday were spotted between Dallas and Abilene. Cisco police officers tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry, which had a white man and black man inside. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco. The driver matched the description of one of the Mississippi inmates, but officers didn’t get a good enough look at the black occupant to get an identification. Payne had also previously escaped from the Choctaw County Jail.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Look: Aaron Dean's New State Prison Mugshot
We're getting our first look at the state prison mugshot for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced to nearly 12 years behind bars. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is now at the Ramsey...
fox4news.com
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
KCBD
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million
LEWISVILLE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Texas woman pleaded guilty today in the Eastern District of Texas for a scheme to embezzle at least $29 million from her employer – a charitable foundation and several other companies run by a Dallas family. According to court documents, Barbara Chalmers, 74,...
Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
'We're only asking for forgiveness': Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 death of beloved TCU assistant dean
FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman convicted in the driving while intoxicated death of a beloved Texas Christian University dean has been sentenced to seven years. A Tarrant County judge sentenced Cristen Hamilton, 37, to seven years in prison for the 2019 death of Dr. Jamie Dulle. In March...
fwtx.com
One of Fort Worth’s Oldest Restaurants Faces Lease Dispute
The Original Mexican Restaurant, an over-92-year-old Fort Worth institution, could be in jeopardy pending a recent state district court’s decision in a lease dispute over the actual building the restaurant resides in. The Original still has signs of life at its iconic location at 4713 Camp Bowie Blvd. But...
fox4news.com
Dallas man found dead in Colorado at 'suspicious' scene, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Police in Colorado are investigating a possible homicide after a Dallas man was found dead inside a vehicle in Colorado Springs. 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado from Dallas was found inside a gray, four-door truck on the side of the road near I-25 on Dec. 20. Police have...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report
Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you're not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.
Six injured in shooting in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Six people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Dallas on Wednesday evening, police said. Police said they responded around 5:05 p.m. to the 9500 block of Scyene Road, near the intersection with St. Augustine Road. According to police, six adults were found shot at the location...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Worker Checking Frozen Pipes Shot by Apartment Resident Who Thought He Was a Burglar
Grand Prairie police say an apartment resident shot a maintenance worker checking multiple balconies for frozen and busted waterlines on Christmas Eve. It happened around 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Drive. When officers arrived they found a maintenance worker on a resident's balcony with an apparent gunshot wound.
fox4news.com
New job, ride for teen driver who drove red truck in Texas tornado
A Chevrolet dealership in Fort Worth will be getting Riley a new Chevy Silverado this weekend. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet said they were inspired after seeing the viral video to do something nice for Riley and his family.
fox4news.com
Dallas flight attendant pleads guilty to drug charges after taping fentanyl to body before flight
DALLAS - A flight attendant from Dallas pleaded guilty to drug charges after she was caught with fentanyl taped to her body in the San Diego Airport. On Oct. 4, Terese White took the flight from DFW Airport to San Diego while off-duty, according to court documents. She then planned...
fox4news.com
Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI crash that killed TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas - A former medical student will spend 7 years behind bars after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in the death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle. 37-year-old Cristen Hamilton also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, making her ineligible...
Fox News
914K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0