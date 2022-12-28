ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings

Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
The New York Times

Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs

Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

914K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy