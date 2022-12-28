Read full article on original website
North Carolina man pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy in the street has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty and accepting a sentence of life in prison.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
Teen actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed
A cause of death for 18-year-old Tyler Sanders has been revealed, several months after the teen actor was discovered dead in his home. An initial investigation had been opened after his death.
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings
Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
hypebeast.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Was Released on $250M Bail and Elon Musk Confirmed He’ll Resign As Twitter CEO in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry saw a development in the case of FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried. After the disgraced crypto founder was extradited from the Bahamas and returned to U.S. soil, he was ultimately released on a $250 million USD bail. Meta wrapped up a 2018 class-action lawsuit with a...
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
I recruit Gen Z job seekers. Many of them rely too much on email and ask for the wrong salary — here's how I coach them.
Salary ranges are likely to fall this year, which is going to affect Gen Zers. With fewer years of job experience, they tend to be paid the least.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
Meet the VC firms that want to help immigrants found their own startups so they keep their talents in the US
Many immigrants have founded successful companies, but the pathways to entrepreneurship are limited by visa restrictions. These firms can help.
CNBC
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
Elon Musk predicts a US recession next year that might last 18 months — and warns investors to be careful
Elon Musk forecast a US recession next year that could last until the second quarter of 2024. He advised investors to proceed cautiously, conserve cash, and avoid using borrowed money. Musk has slammed the Fed's interest-rate hikes as excessive and dangerous to the economy. Elon Musk has predicted a US...
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton ‘clutched her pearls’ when she suggested this
Miley Cyrus discussed her New Year's hosting gig with Dolly Parton this week and reflected on her wild 20s and her New Year's resolution inspired by her country legend godmother.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Missing West Virginia woman Gretchen Fleming last seen at bar with person of interest, police
West Virginia police have identified a person of interest in the disappearance of a 27-year-old woman who vanished after leaving a bar nearly four weeks ago.
Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report
The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.
