Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina man pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy in the street has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty and accepting a sentence of life in prison.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
Teen actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed
A cause of death for 18-year-old Tyler Sanders has been revealed, several months after the teen actor was discovered dead in his home. An initial investigation had been opened after his death.
Here are the places that received some of the most snow in the winter storm
A perilous and prolonged winter storm that barreled across the nation over the past week brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the US, as a major arctic blast plunged temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country.
What to pack in your car to stay safe during severe winter weather
If you're ever stranded in your car due to a bad winter storm, being prepared can be the difference between life and death. Here's what travel preparedness experts recommend for winterizing your vehicle and staying safe.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and flight cancellations
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.So far at least 12 deaths related to the storm have been confirmed across the country.More than 200 million people were under a winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.More than...
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
Want to start your car to heat it up? Here's why doing so in winter weather may be a bad idea.
Letting a car idle requires more time for the vehicle to warm up and allows excess fuel to get into the engine, which isn't good for wear and tear.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
BBC
US winter storm: Stranded Native Americans burn clothes for warmth
Native American tribal leaders in South Dakota are appealing for urgent help as snowed-in communities run out of vital supplies amid a winter storm. The Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has been buried in more than 30in (76cm) of snow, but powerful winds have stacked snow drifts 12ft (3.6m) high. "We're...
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
Ontario Homes Are Encapsulated in Layers of Thick Ice Following ‘Blizzard of the Century’–See the Unbelievable Photos
The deadly blizzard that blew through parts of the United States and wrecked holiday travel plans also took out power and covered homes with thick sheets of ice in Canada over the weekend. New photos show the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, completely encased in...
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton ‘clutched her pearls’ when she suggested this
Miley Cyrus discussed her New Year's hosting gig with Dolly Parton this week and reflected on her wild 20s and her New Year's resolution inspired by her country legend godmother.
Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze
A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left over half a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travelers making last-minute dashes for Christmas. Hundreds of thousands were left without power in Ontario and Quebec provinces, while many flights were cancelled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, and some trains stalled.
Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report
The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.
money.com
Prepare Your Car for Winter Storms With These Affordable Gadgets
Winter’s here, and it’s bringing with it some strong winds and blizzards. Christmas and New Years is usually the busiest time of the year with people traveling for the holidays to be with their loved ones. This can be an especially difficult time for vehicle owners; you have to worry about snow and ice creating dangerous driving conditions, as well as the potential for damage to the exterior and interior of your car from the cold weather. But don’t worry — with the right tools, you can keep your car safe this winter and ensure it continues providing you with reliable transportation.
Georgia deputy shot to death in crashed car, police searching for possible 2nd vehicle
Police in Atlanta are searching for answers after the body of a Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy was found in a wrecked car on the northwest side of the city.
Over a dozen dead as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes snow, damaging winds and brutal cold across country
A dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it walloped the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination before the Christmas holiday.
A powerful winter storm claims at least 22 lives across the US as temperatures plunge, winds howl and power lines fall
More than 315,000 homes and businesses nationwide were without power Christmas Eve, thanks to an Arctic blast and winter storm that tore down power lines with destructive winds and heavy snow and dipped temperatures dangerously low -- conditions killing at least 22 people.
Fox News
914K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0