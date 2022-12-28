ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and flight cancellations

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.So far at least 12 deaths related to the storm have been confirmed across the country.More than 200 million people were under a winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.More than...
BUFFALO, NY
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
AFP

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left over half a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travelers making last-minute dashes for Christmas. Hundreds of thousands were left without power in Ontario and Quebec provinces, while many flights were cancelled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, and some trains stalled.
COLORADO STATE
money.com

Prepare Your Car for Winter Storms With These Affordable Gadgets

Winter’s here, and it’s bringing with it some strong winds and blizzards. Christmas and New Years is usually the busiest time of the year with people traveling for the holidays to be with their loved ones. This can be an especially difficult time for vehicle owners; you have to worry about snow and ice creating dangerous driving conditions, as well as the potential for damage to the exterior and interior of your car from the cold weather. But don’t worry — with the right tools, you can keep your car safe this winter and ensure it continues providing you with reliable transportation.
Fox News

Fox News

914K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy