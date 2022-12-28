Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson gets final Warriors injury update vs. Jazz
Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night clash with the Utah Jazz, per Eric Walden. Golden State’s injury concerns continue to pile up, as the Dubs will also be without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala on Wednesday. Thompson played...
Jrue Holiday gifts all the players in the NBA a Black Wall Street Board Game to teach them about Black history
Jrue and his wife Lauren were in the holiday spirit, and they decided to educate the NBA about the history of African-Americans through a board game.
Steph Curry's Tweet With 4 Photos Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos.
NBC Sports
JP, JK tease new era of Warriors basketball in win vs. Hornets
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors opened the door to disaster Tuesday night, and didn’t quite know how to close it. The concern level went through the Chase Center roof because they knew Stephen Curry was not available. Neither was Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both active...
Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was
It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
3 players ejected as benches clear during Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic altercation
After a lengthy delay, the officials ruled that Mo Wagner committed a Flagrant-2 foul. Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were also ejected.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs escape with close win over Hornets
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors, two nights after taking down the Memphis Grizzlies, welcomed the nine-win Charlotte Hornets to Chase Center. Golden State once led by as many as 18 points, but had to fight like hell to pull off a 110-105 win Tuesday night on their home court. Klay...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
NBC Sports
JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph
Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...
BREAKING: Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Lakers News: LeBron James Is Sick Of Playing For A Losing Team
Kind of surprising he took this long to get here, honestly.
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to Golden State
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford spoke with the media to discuss the loss to the Warriors.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'
The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL
The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Drops Hawks Player To The Ground
Kyrie Irving had a phenomenal move in Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
