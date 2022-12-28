Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Best Pet Friendly Hotels Near DisneylandTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Classic at Damien boys basketball tournament: Live updates, recaps from Platinum Division quarterfinals
Follow for live updates from the second day of Platinum Division action
247Sports
PHOTOS: USC holds first practice at AT&T Stadium after visit to Scottish Rite Hospital
USC got its first taste of AT&T Stadium as it prepares for the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, which will pit the No. 10 Trojans (11-2) against No. 16 Tulane (11-2, American Athletic Conference champions). "It's a big venue. It's a big stage," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday...
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games
All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
247Sports
Quick Look: Remaining targets for USC football's 2023 high school recruiting class
The Early Signing Period is officially closed down with the Trojans signing 19 of their 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle, the No. 11 class nationally. Here is a quick rundown of what is left for the USC when it comes to high school prospects with the February Signing Period on the horizon.
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
coloradoboulevard.net
So Long Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, that spectacle of flowers and football, is no more. It was 121 years old. It’s hometown, Pasadena, denies that truth, stating that the game is still alive and will be played in the stadium, also called the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl used to be a...
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
therams.com
Black-owned business spotlight: Derrick Bivens turned appetite into Compton-based Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the second of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant. Executive chef and owner Derrick Bivens talks about how he started his business, where people can keep...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA
Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
Rol: Hand Roll Bar Heading to Fountain Valley
Rol Bar, which already operates a location in Huntington Beach, specializes in creative twists on the hand roll
Senor Birria Heading to Los Alamitos
This will be the second outpost for the birria centric brand
My O.C.: Calm on Coast Highway
The county’s stretch of PCH brings serenity when it’s needed most. The post My O.C.: Calm on Coast Highway appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
San Gabriel Police Chief Harris to become Pasadena PD’s chief
Police Chief Gene Harris is leaving the San Gabriel Police Department and will soon start as the new police chief in Pasadena, the city of San Gabriel announced Monday. Harris’ term as chief of the Pasadena Police Department starts Jan. 3, the city of Pasadena announced in November. With...
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KTVU FOX 2
Southern California sheriff's deputy shot near elementary school
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Officials are investigating after a Riverside County deputy was shot Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's department said the shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue in Jurupa Valley, near Rustic Lane Elementary School. The condition of the deputy is unknown. The circumstances leading to the...
Security guard fatally shot near USC
A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday."It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexander Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested and booked for murder."What we know is the deadly attack was unprovoked and unforgivable," officials from...
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
