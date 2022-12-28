ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Verne, CA

FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games

All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

So Long Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl, that spectacle of flowers and football, is no more. It was 121 years old. It’s hometown, Pasadena, denies that truth, stating that the game is still alive and will be played in the stadium, also called the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl used to be a...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
therams.com

Black-owned business spotlight: Derrick Bivens turned appetite into Compton-based Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the second of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant. Executive chef and owner Derrick Bivens talks about how he started his business, where people can keep...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA

Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
REDLANDS, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Southern California sheriff's deputy shot near elementary school

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Officials are investigating after a Riverside County deputy was shot Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's department said the shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue in Jurupa Valley, near Rustic Lane Elementary School. The condition of the deputy is unknown. The circumstances leading to the...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Security guard fatally shot near USC

A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday."It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexander Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested and booked for murder."What we know is the deadly attack was unprovoked and unforgivable," officials from...
LOS ANGELES, CA

