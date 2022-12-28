Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
247Sports
PHOTOS: USC holds first practice at AT&T Stadium after visit to Scottish Rite Hospital
USC got its first taste of AT&T Stadium as it prepares for the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, which will pit the No. 10 Trojans (11-2) against No. 16 Tulane (11-2, American Athletic Conference champions). "It's a big venue. It's a big stage," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday...
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games
All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
coloradoboulevard.net
So Long Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, that spectacle of flowers and football, is no more. It was 121 years old. It’s hometown, Pasadena, denies that truth, stating that the game is still alive and will be played in the stadium, also called the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl used to be a...
247Sports
Quick Look: Remaining targets for USC football's 2023 high school recruiting class
The Early Signing Period is officially closed down with the Trojans signing 19 of their 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle, the No. 11 class nationally. Here is a quick rundown of what is left for the USC when it comes to high school prospects with the February Signing Period on the horizon.
BRO Exclusive: Dylan Andrews Talks Adjusting to College, Why He Picked UCLA, and More
UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his reasons for picking UCLA, the biggest adjustments so far, comparisons to Darren Collison, and more. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the basketball Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
More Rain Ahead in Southland, Potentially Leading to Wet New Year
It was a mostly clear and slightly warmer day in the Southland today, but more rain is on the way, with potentially heavy storms possible on New Year's Eve.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Water and Power: Regional Drought Emergency Declared for All SoCal
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of imported supplies. By News Desk. MWD imports water from the...
CHP box in suspect to end chase in Rancho Palos Verdes
A suspect wanted for driving without license plates was apprehended Wednesday afternoon after CHP officers boxed him in during a move that forced the driver to surrender.
Gold Line construction prompts Lone Hill night closures in Glendora
Starting Tuesday, progress on Metro's L Line could cause some traffic troubles in Glendora, which could last for the next two weeks.Lone Hill Avenue will be closed at the railroad crossing between Auto Centre Drive and Glendora Marketplace. The closures run from 10 p.mp. to 6 a.m. every night until January 8.Crews will remove parts that have been supporting the new Lone Hill Avenue light rail bridge.Detour routes will be in place to direct drivers and pedestrians during the closure.For more information: Foothill Gold Line Construction Updates
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Construction splits 4.3 mile portion of 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura
Commuters and tourists driving between Santa Barbara and Ventura may have seen an increase in traffic and accidents in an area drivers are calling the 101 split. The post Construction splits 4.3 mile portion of 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Senor Birria Heading to Los Alamitos
This will be the second outpost for the birria centric brand
Fire erupts after car slams into Glendora home
Firefighters were engaged with a residential fire in Glendora early Wednesday evening, which started after a car slammed into the home's gas line. According to firefighters, the crash occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. at a house located on Curtis Court. They say that the car sheared the home's gas line, causing flames to erupt. Both the home and the car were on fire before crews were able to maintain the flames. The circumstances leading up to the crash were still unclear. No injuries have yet been reported.More to come.
Mandatory Wood-Burning Ban In Effect For Portions Of LA County, Including Santa Clarita
A mandatory wood-burning ban, issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), is in effect for all residing in the South Coast Air Basin, including the Santa Clarita Valley. The wood-burning ban is scheduled to last from Monday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. The ban is in effect for all ...
KTLA.com
More rain hits Southern California; storm expected to dampen New Year’s Eve
Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
