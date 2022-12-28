Read full article on original website
Senior British ministers were reluctant to accept that Martin McGuinness was “genuinely” committed to the peace process in Northern Ireland, archive files have revealed.Secretary of State Sir Patrick Mayhew also speculated whether the IRA was training in the “second 11” after claiming the paramilitary group recognised that the end of the campaign of violence was in sight.In a meeting with Tanaiste Dick Spring, Northern Ireland Office minister Michael Ancram and other officials in February 1997, Sir Patrick discussed the intentions of republicans around the peace process.The meeting, described as a working dinner, took place at Lancaster House in central London.Newly...
Significant progress has been made at five peace wall sites in Northern Ireland, the International Fund for Ireland (IFI) said.The developments in areas of north Belfast, west Belfast and Londonderry are part of long-term and ongoing work in communities by groups across the traditional divide in the region.More than 100 barriers remain and range from high concrete walls to gates and fences to buildings, and are owned by a number of bodies, from the Department of Justice, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and private bodies.They were erected from the 1970s in response to attacks and disorder during the Troubles.However, work...
Tony Blair was encouraged to talk to Orange Order leaders in 1998 to “influence” Protestant voters who had yet to make up their minds about the Good Friday Agreement, declassified state papers reveal.The Orange Order leadership had sought a meeting with the Labour prime minister after the signing of the historic peace agreement, but before the public on both sides of the Irish border had voted in a referendum.Papers reveal that the order had held out for a face-to-face meeting with Mr Blair to express their concerns over the agreement.Then-Northern Ireland secretary Mo Mowlam’s private secretary wrote to Mr Blair’s...
The Northern Ireland Executive was likened to Star Trek's Starship Enterprise in being "tasked to go where man has not gone before". This has been revealed in newly-released state papers from 1999. The NI Civil Service did remove the split infinitive of "to boldly go", replacing it with a more...
No contingency plans for collapse were included in Stormont assembly formation
No contingency plans for the collapse of the devolved assembly were included in legislation setting up the institutions because the UUP and SDLP believed they should not “plan for failure”, declassified papers have revealed.The Stormont powersharing assembly and executive were established following the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and subsequent referendums in Northern Ireland and the Republic.In 1999, the UK and Irish Governments were involved in drafting legislation to set up the North-South Ministerial Council and cross-border implementation bodies, some of the elements agreed in the peace deal.During discussion on whether the legislation should have an “exit clause”, Northern Ireland...
A female MP has alleged that she was touched inappropriately by a male MP around 25 years older than her during an overseas visit.She said the incident – reported to the party whips – happened on a trip to a European nation last year as party of all-party parliamentary group (APPG) visit.“What I was struck by is how much alcohol was consumed – pretty much every night till two or three in the morning,” she told Politico.She told the website she had avoided the late-night drinking sessions during the MPs’ working trip abroad, saying she would not have felt safe attending.The MP also...
Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks.Dozens of people congregated outside the north London hotel on Tuesday afternoon, carrying banners saying “Refugees welcome here”.Seven asylum seekers living in the hotel got a letter on Monday telling them they will “shortly be moved to an alternative accommodation setting”, it is understood.One of the letters, seen by the PA news agency, estimates the person addressed will be at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for between 60 and 90 days.People have come here seeking...
Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.” Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction. “To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is...
Explore funny T-Shirt ideas on Amazon. According to British military intelligence, Russia lacks ammunition and missiles. +++Attack in Russia: military complex in Moscow destroyed +++. „Despite the alleviation of immediate personnel shortages, an ammunition shortage most likely remains the most important limiting factor for Russian offensive operations,“ the U.K. Ministry...
