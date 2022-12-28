Read full article on original website
Time’s almost up, Powerball ticket worth $50K remains unclaimed in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Check your car, furniture, wallet, clothes or anywhere you may have left a Powerball ticket. The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says that a prize worth $50,000 has yet to be claimed and is set to expire in less than a month. The drawing took place...
$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Saint Amant is still unclaimed and set to expire soon. The $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on Highway 22. The Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize was won on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
Louisiana Lottery: St. Amant store sold a $50,000 winning ticket in July. It's still unclaimed
A winning $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on Hwy. 22 in St. Amant is set to expire Jan. 26, 2023. According to a Louisiana Lottery news release, the prize-winning ticket was bought July 30 of this year at the Ascension Parish store, and as of Dec. 27, no one has claimed the prize.
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
Virginia college student wins $1 million on $30 lottery scratcher
The ticket cost may have Gomez $30, but for her, it was worth it. After choosing the one-time cash option when redeeming her $1 million ticket, the college student walked away with $640,205 before taxes.
Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California
The crown travels with the Queen who's riding in the Rose Parade.
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
How Did Louisiana's Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Here's what the experts are saying about the recent cold snap and how that could affect Louisiana's supply of crawfish this year.
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
This Is Louisiana's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Louisiana.
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
