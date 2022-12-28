Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
beechgrove-athletics.com
Junior varsity wins Monrovia Holiday Classic with 39-23 win over GCA
For the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Monrovia Holiday Classic, the Hornets played in the Monrovia Junior High gymnasium. Wednesday afternoon, they were like young men going from the kids table to the adults table for dinner at a family gathering as they played inside Monrovia’s High School gym, namely the Branch McCracken Memorial Gymnasium, in the championship game of the Monrovia Holiday Classic. Coach David Sanders’ team didn’t disappoint the Beech Grove faithful as the Hornets took home championship hardware with a 39-23 victory over the Cougars of Greenwood Christian Academy.
WTHR
Beloved North Central athletic director's legacy lives on with basketball tournament in his name
INDIANAPOLIS — Former North Central Athletic Director Paul Loggan is being remembered for his leadership at North Central High School. Loggan died from COVID-19 in 2021, but his legacy and spirit is still felt at the high school. Part of that lasting legacy is the Paul Loggan Basketball Tournament....
Bloomfield 57, South 54 in OT
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bloomfield Cardinals advance to the championship game with a 57-54 win over Terre Haute South. Peter Combs finished with 24 points to lead the Cardinals. Zayvion Baker had 27 for the Braves. Bloomfield will play Linton for the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Championship Thursday night at 7:30pm.
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Indiana basketball senior guard Xavier Johnson out indefinitely
Xavier Johnson, the senior point guard for Indiana basketball, went down with a foot injury against No. 8 Kansas on December 17 and is now out indefinitely following foot surgery on December 21. In one of the most important games of the season for Indiana basketball facing the defending national...
Former Purdue, NFL player accused of attacking neighbor in video game dispute
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police arrested a former Purdue football player who spent ten seasons in the NFL after he was accused of attacking a neighbor in a dispute over video games. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers took 46-year-old Chikezie “Chike” Okeafor into custody after being called to a home on Chardonnay Court around […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
Local beer comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers fans now have another beer option during home games. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Upland Brewing Company bar inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be open on the Balcony Level at the top of Sections 201 and 232. Upland's beers will also be sold throughout the venue.
visitmorgancountyin.com
23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023
Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
WRBI Radio
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission
Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Fox 59
Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
woofboomnews.com
Downtown Muncie’s Patterson Building Water Pipe Bursts
The Patterson building had a 3rd floor water pipe burst due to the freezing temps over Christmas. The lobby area and Debbie’s Handmade Soaps were affected. The new Muncie City Council member representing District 4 is Isaac Miller, who has served on the Muncie Redevelopment Commission and plans to run in 2023 to keep the council seat given to him last week by a Republican Party caucus. The choice of Miller came after multiple ballots among as many as 10 precinct committee members from the district in northwest Muncie. According to the StarPress there were several ballots in the privately conducted caucus, held Dec. 19.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lisa Marie Sipes
Lisa Marie Sipes, 56, of Bedford, passed away at 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. Born June 14, 1966, she was the daughter of Jack and Nancy (Temple) Anderson. She married Tim Sipes on May 26, 2006, and he survives. She was a painter and house cleaner. She was the creator of Indiana’s Missing and Unsolved Cases.
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Current Publishing
Looking Ahead: Redevelopment, roundabouts, municipal elections in store for 2023
The year 2023 is shaping up to be a busy time in Carmel, with redevelopment projects underway throughout the city and all municipal offices on the ballot. The year will see the addition of roundabouts throughout town, trails near the White River and new members on the school board. Municipal...
