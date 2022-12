For the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Monrovia Holiday Classic, the Hornets played in the Monrovia Junior High gymnasium. Wednesday afternoon, they were like young men going from the kids table to the adults table for dinner at a family gathering as they played inside Monrovia’s High School gym, namely the Branch McCracken Memorial Gymnasium, in the championship game of the Monrovia Holiday Classic. Coach David Sanders’ team didn’t disappoint the Beech Grove faithful as the Hornets took home championship hardware with a 39-23 victory over the Cougars of Greenwood Christian Academy.

