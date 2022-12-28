Coming off the holiday break, the Kraken began a three-game homestand by welcoming the Flames to town. Unfortunately, the outcome was not as hoped. In the first two periods, Seattle tilted the ice their way and headed into the final 20 minutes of play tied up with Calgary. But, the visitors would apply more pressure, and even with strong play by Philipp Grubauer in net, it wasn't enough to stave off a go ahead goal by the visitors resulting in a 3-2 loss.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO