San Jose, CA

NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle

Coming off the holiday break, the Kraken began a three-game homestand by welcoming the Flames to town. Unfortunately, the outcome was not as hoped. In the first two periods, Seattle tilted the ice their way and headed into the final 20 minutes of play tied up with Calgary. But, the visitors would apply more pressure, and even with strong play by Philipp Grubauer in net, it wasn't enough to stave off a go ahead goal by the visitors resulting in a 3-2 loss.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Should there be more than one Vancouver Canucks untouchable?. Donnie & Dhali: Craig Button on the Donnie & Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks. Don Taylor: “Should Elias Pettersson be considered Vancouver’s only untouchable?”
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose Sharks new scoreboard rivals those in Times Square

SAN JOSE, Calif. - This hockey season, the SAP Center's ice isn't the only action sport for Sharks fans. Suspended approximately 50 feet in the air, the latest technological marvel for arena sports is also an eye-catcher. "When fans come to games, they come for the sporting part of it,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2

Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-01 in their past six games.Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for Vegas, Brayden McNabb had a goal, and the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.The Kings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.

