dallasexpress.com
1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Recalled
Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) announced that it had recalled nearly 1.3 million Ram pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. The car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV, said it is recalling a number of 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. (roughly 1.23 million), Canada (120,000), Mexico (26,000), and locations outside North America (about 27,000).
GM recalls over 825K vehicles to fix daytime running lights
General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on
Did GMC or Chevy Pickup Trucks Come First?
We finally settle the debate: which was the original General Motors pickup truck. The post Did GMC or Chevy Pickup Trucks Come First? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Chevy Corvette Z06 Dead On Arrival After 52 Miles
One owner's Corvette Z06 ownership experience is off to a rocky start. Marco Garcia picked up his black Z06 from a Chevy dealer not long ago, and 52 miles later, he was stranded on the side of the road with what appears to be a pretty serious engine failure. The...
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
knpr
Urgent warning issued to owners of older Dodge, Chrysler vehicles
As you prepare for the busy holiday travel season, be aware of an urgent stop-drive warning issued to owners of older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles. The warning has been issued for nearly a quarter of a million 2005 to 2010 Chrysler Magnum station wagons, Dodge Challenger coupes, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans with original driver-side Takata airbags.
torquenews.com
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
Amazing Ford GT supercar stash launches $36 million company
Entrepreneur Fred Calero has purchased 30 leftover Ford GT chassis that he is turning into brand new track day cars that will sell for $1.2 million each.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette C8 Z06 Races 2022 Ford GT: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is often referred to as a supercar alternative, providing supercar levels of performance for a comparatively low price. To determine if the C8 Z06 truly possess supercar capabilities, the YouTube channel Throttle House tested a Z06 against a Ford GT to see how the Bow Tie’s track-focused weapon stacks up.
gmauthority.com
Buick Dealerships Will Need To Invest At Least $300K To Sell And Service EVs
Buick is set to join GM’s transition to an all-electric future, with the Buick brand going full EV across its lineup by 2030. However, that transition will require big investments from Buick dealerships, with a minimum average of roughly $300,000 to support new tooling, training, and related EV equipment.
MotorAuthority
1993 Chrysler 300 prototype surfaces, $35,000 puts it in your garage
The Chrysler 300 was on hiatus in 1993, but a prototype reviving the name was built. That car is still around, and is currently listed in the Hemmings classifieds with an asking price of just $35,000. The 300 is one of Chrysler's most recognizable nameplates, with an original production run...
nextbigfuture.com
Will the Most Powerful Tesla Cybertrucks Be Class 4 Trucks?
In 2019, Tesla was talking about the Tesla Cybertruck being a Class 2b-3 medium duty pickup but in 2022 Tesla has said Semi technology will be used in Cybertrucks. This could boost Tesla Cybertrucks to Class 4. Gross vehicle weight ratings are the weight of the vehicle plus the cargo...
Iconic Car Brand Quietly Kills a Classic Model
All good things come to an end, and that includes some beloved makes and models of cars. The end to several models came in 2022, with some cars being missed a bit more than others. Hyundai Corp. brought out the hatchback coupe Veloster in 2011, and in 2022 the standard...
This Icon Built Land Cruiser Is Selling On PCarmarket
ICON has elevated this Land Cruiser to a new level. Toyota has been one of the world's most prominent automotive manufacturers to hit the scene since the early days of Japanese automobile production. Unlike some companies, no matter where you go there’s probably going to be a Toyota on the road which is exactly why their brand is so diverse. They’ve made everything from sports cars to off-road utility vehicles and of course all of their models are pretty good for everyday use. Here’s a car that perfectly represents exactly one Toyota became a fan favorite amongst the offering community in particular, with added help from ICON.
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
