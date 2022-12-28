ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Recalled

Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) announced that it had recalled nearly 1.3 million Ram pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. The car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV, said it is recalling a number of 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. (roughly 1.23 million), Canada (120,000), Mexico (26,000), and locations outside North America (about 27,000).
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Corvette Z06 Dead On Arrival After 52 Miles

One owner's Corvette Z06 ownership experience is off to a rocky start. Marco Garcia picked up his black Z06 from a Chevy dealer not long ago, and 52 miles later, he was stranded on the side of the road with what appears to be a pretty serious engine failure. The...
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
knpr

Urgent warning issued to owners of older Dodge, Chrysler vehicles

As you prepare for the busy holiday travel season, be aware of an urgent stop-drive warning issued to owners of older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles. The warning has been issued for nearly a quarter of a million 2005 to 2010 Chrysler Magnum station wagons, Dodge Challenger coupes, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans with original driver-side Takata airbags.
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette C8 Z06 Races 2022 Ford GT: Video

The 2023 Corvette Z06 is often referred to as a supercar alternative, providing supercar levels of performance for a comparatively low price. To determine if the C8 Z06 truly possess supercar capabilities, the YouTube channel Throttle House tested a Z06 against a Ford GT to see how the Bow Tie’s track-focused weapon stacks up.
KENTUCKY STATE
gmauthority.com

Buick Dealerships Will Need To Invest At Least $300K To Sell And Service EVs

Buick is set to join GM’s transition to an all-electric future, with the Buick brand going full EV across its lineup by 2030. However, that transition will require big investments from Buick dealerships, with a minimum average of roughly $300,000 to support new tooling, training, and related EV equipment.
MotorAuthority

1993 Chrysler 300 prototype surfaces, $35,000 puts it in your garage

The Chrysler 300 was on hiatus in 1993, but a prototype reviving the name was built. That car is still around, and is currently listed in the Hemmings classifieds with an asking price of just $35,000. The 300 is one of Chrysler's most recognizable nameplates, with an original production run...
nextbigfuture.com

Will the Most Powerful Tesla Cybertrucks Be Class 4 Trucks?

In 2019, Tesla was talking about the Tesla Cybertruck being a Class 2b-3 medium duty pickup but in 2022 Tesla has said Semi technology will be used in Cybertrucks. This could boost Tesla Cybertrucks to Class 4. Gross vehicle weight ratings are the weight of the vehicle plus the cargo...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Iconic Car Brand Quietly Kills a Classic Model

All good things come to an end, and that includes some beloved makes and models of cars. The end to several models came in 2022, with some cars being missed a bit more than others. Hyundai Corp. brought out the hatchback coupe Veloster in 2011, and in 2022 the standard...
Motorious

This Icon Built Land Cruiser Is Selling On PCarmarket

ICON has elevated this Land Cruiser to a new level. Toyota has been one of the world's most prominent automotive manufacturers to hit the scene since the early days of Japanese automobile production. Unlike some companies, no matter where you go there’s probably going to be a Toyota on the road which is exactly why their brand is so diverse. They’ve made everything from sports cars to off-road utility vehicles and of course all of their models are pretty good for everyday use. Here’s a car that perfectly represents exactly one Toyota became a fan favorite amongst the offering community in particular, with added help from ICON.

