NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500
SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
Klay Thompson gets final Warriors injury update vs. Jazz
Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night clash with the Utah Jazz, per Eric Walden. Golden State’s injury concerns continue to pile up, as the Dubs will also be without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala on Wednesday. Thompson played...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
Steve Kerr was all praise for the Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought win vs. Utah Jazz
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors managed to beat the Utah Jazz.
Draymond Green vs. Dennis Rodman Career Comparison
Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green were both elite defenders and integral pieces to two of the NBA's greatest dynasties. This is the comparison between the two legends.
Luka Doncic Sets New Mavs & NBA Records in Miraculous Win vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com gives you a full recap of the game.
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Damian Lillard gets love from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, other stars after scoring record
Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Incredible Defense vs. Jazz
Steph was impressed with Draymond in the Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game
NBC Sports
Kerr credits Draymond for suffocating defense late vs. Jazz
The Warriors relied on their defense in their 112-107 comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Chase Center. Golden State found themselves down 94-88 heading into the fourth quarter, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited Draymond Green for leading the team's defensive charge. "Yeah, I mean, you...
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes Florida State Postgame Interview
Watch as Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes met with the media following OU's 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.
Oklahoma suffers first losing season since 1998 with loss to Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl
In his first season as Oklahoma's head coach, Brent Venables and the Sooners finish with a 6-7 record after their 35-32 loss to Florida State.
