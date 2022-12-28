Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
channel1450.com
Iowa Commits Freeman and Harding Power Moline Past Lanphier
Owen Freeman and Brock Harding combined for 37 points to lead Moline to a 70-40 win over Lanphier in the Pekin Holiday Tournament. Shaun Hatchett led the Lions with 15 points.
977wmoi.com
Local Polar Plunges Support Special Olympics Illinois Athletes
Registration is now open for the 2023 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Region F Assistant Director Jennifer Davis shares the three opportunities locally to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes:. “We start the last Sunday in February at Lake Storey and then the following Saturday in...
channel1450.com
Defending Collinsville Champs Roll Passed Madison
Decatur MacArthur rolled passed Madison 67-39 to open the Collinsville Holiday Tournament. Makhi Wright had 15 for the Generals and King Dees had 11; Trojans were led by Kerwin Baker with 18. Generals play O’Fallon tomorrow at 10 am.
ourquadcities.com
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
25newsnow.com
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
KWQC
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
KWQC
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
saturdaytradition.com
Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season
Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
ourquadcities.com
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
Snow plow driver helps clear out Quad Cities businesses' parking lots
MOLINE, Ill. — After being called in Christmas night, snow plow and salt drivers helped clear out local business parking lots, including one specific company driver who had to make quite the commute. The Green Thumbers, out of Davenport, got the call to action, and helped plow 45 Quad...
WAND TV
Home total loss after Taylorville fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
Clinton's Purina factory is getting another $110 million investment
CLINTON, Iowa — Just months after completing a $156 million factory expansion, Clinton's Nestle Purina PetCare factory will receive an additional $110 million investment, according to a news release. The $110 million will be used to add a planned expansion for automated warehousing technology in the Clinton factory. The...
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
aroundptown.com
Hillsdale Collectors’ Auction January 8th (ad)
Sunday, Jan. 8 Doors open at 8:30. Auction at 10. TO BE HELD AT THE ALL-NEW FACILITY PAT’S AUCTION HOUSE. Bob Bowling & others will sell a JD toy collection, M&M promo/toy collection, costume jewelry (some higher end), elephant figurine collection, sports card collection plus much more. Food & restroom on site. No reserves, no premiums, no staff bidding.
25newsnow.com
Students out after pipe bursts at IWU, won’t be reimbursed for damage
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens at students at Illinois Wesleyan University will be relocated for the next semester after a water pipe broke on Christmas Eve. IWU in Bloomington has to now conduct repairs on the Gates-Fricke student apartments. This will affect 45 students who have to be relocated...
Springfield Fire Department fights city’s largest fire in decades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire Department set out early Saturday morning to put out the largest fire the city of Springfield has seen this century. Around 4:45 am on December 24, the Springfield Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on 11th Street, at an abandoned building that was formerly a Goodwill. The crew […]
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Comments / 0