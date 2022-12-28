ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IHSAA basketball holiday week recap: Punches thrown, a double OT thriller, family support

A brief timeout from watching high school basketball during holiday week to pass along some thoughts, observations and anecdotes:. I am not sure what the timeline will be due to where we are on the calendar, but I would expect there to be some ramifications for the brief yet intense fight that occurred in the third quarter of the girls basketball game between Tech and Shortridge on Tuesday afternoon.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy