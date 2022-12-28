Read full article on original website
Woman Accused of Pushing a Child onto Train Tracks in Oregon Arraigned on Assault Charges
"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks," Multnomah County District Attorney said of the incident in a press release A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned on assault charges after allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney. In security footage obtained by Oregon Live, Brianna Lace Workman can be seen launching herself from a bench to...
Oregon woman held without bail after video shows her allegedly pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks
An Oregon woman is being held without bail after she allegedly pushed a child onto train tracks in Portland. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
Man shot dead after kicking in apartment door, Vancouver police say
A Vancouver resident shot and killed an alleged intruder who was kicking in the door of the resident’s apartment, police said. Officers responded Tuesday morning to the fatal shooting at Fisher’s Mill Apartments, 1000 S.E. 160th Ave., just before 9 a.m., according to a news release. The resident...
Man injured after shooting at E Portland gas station
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a fight ended with a shooting in east Portland, according to police. A FOX 12 crew was on their way to cover a different story when they noticed two men fighting in the parking lot of a 76 gas station near Southeast 122nd and East Burnside Street.
Oregon Woman Accused of Shoving 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks Held Without Bail
A 32-year-old woman is being held without bail after allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl off a Northeast Portland MAX station platform and onto the train tracks Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said. A male bystander quickly rescued the child, who reported a severe headache and had a...
2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week. According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.
Driver Killed In Crash With Parked Cars
A driver is deceased after crashing into parked cars in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood. On Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 12:33a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived they learned that the driver of a sedan had crashed into multiple parked vehicles and was deceased.
Man shot multiple times after answering knock at front door; police seek help locating suspect’s truck
The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup truck involved in a Dec. 22 shooting in Southeast Portland’s Reed neighborhood. A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times after answering a knock at his front door. The man, whom police did not publicly identify, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
1 hospitalized after downtown Gresham shooting; suspect on the run
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”
Oregon man arrested for allegedly shooting mail carrier
MILWAUKIE, Ore — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 24, 2022. Police arrested a 31-year-old man accused of shooting a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie in broad daylight on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24, Milwaukie police officers responded to report of shots fired...
‘Self-initiated’ police team seize 3 guns, arrest 2 in Portland evening, police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A specialized police team sized three guns and arrested two people on Wednesday evening, Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday. Police said the Focused Intervention Team’s mission is “conducting self-initiated activity to interrupt the cycle of violence.”. At about 5:30 p.m., police with FIT said...
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in 'unprovoked' NE Portland attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is facing several charges, accused of shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX tracks from a platform at the Gateway Transit Center, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Breanna Workman, 32, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with...
Newberg city councilor faces death threats, intimidation after objecting to hidden recording
A Newberg city councilor says she has received death threats and other hate messages after she accused a local blogger of illegally recording a conversation with her and posting the clip online. Elise Yarnell Hollamon, who has been on the city council since 2018, said Carey Martell secretly recorded their...
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A woman has been arraigned after pushing a three-year-old child onto MAX tracks in NE Portland Wednesday. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday evening a mother and her child were waiting for the MAX train when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, allegedly shoved the child off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.
Man sentenced to prison after string of Pacific Northwest robberies
A man was sentenced to prison on Thursday after eluding police following a string of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
Former Sergeant charged with domestic violence in front of a minor
A former sergeant with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is in hot water after a string of domestic violence charges in the past year. 47 year old Micah Hibpshman, of Oregon City, was arraigned Tuesday in Clackamas County Circuit Court on charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault in the presence of a child…both are felonies. A document signed just last week accuses Hibpshman of strangling an 18-year-old family member in the presence of a child in Clackamas County on June 12, 2021.
Fireworks in trash can start fire at Hillsboro apartments
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department said an apartment complex caught fire due to fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Police said at about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded with the Hillsboro Fire Department after fireworks, combined with a trash can, started a fire that reached an apartment building in the 1100 block of Northeast Hillaire Drive. A post on the HPD Facebook page said it was an irresponsible way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
Jamaican charged in connection to multimillion-dollar store robbery
The Jamaican police have charged a man with shop breaking and larceny in connection to a robbery of clothing and other items from a store in Portland. The goods were worth more than J$8.2 million. Sashane Kennedy, 26, also known as ‘Hundred’ or ‘Six’, was charged on Tuesday. He is...
DUII driver arrested after serious injury crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was arrested after a serious injury crash in Washington County Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at Northwest Bethany Boulevard and Northwest Claremont Drive. The sheriff’s office said witnesses...
29-year-old Beaverton man dies in Clatsop County car wreck
A 29-year-old Beaverton man died after attempting to pass a vehicle on a bridge Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, on Highway 101. Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez was found dead upon arrival after a two-vehicle crash at about 6:24 p.m. Wednesday on the Astoria-Megler Bridge near milepost 2.5 on Highway 101, according to Oregon State Police.
