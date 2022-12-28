Read full article on original website
Related
British ministers ‘reluctant to accept McGuinness committed to peace process’
Senior British ministers were reluctant to accept that Martin McGuinness was “genuinely” committed to the peace process in Northern Ireland, archive files have revealed.Secretary of State Sir Patrick Mayhew also speculated whether the IRA was training in the “second 11” after claiming the paramilitary group recognised that the end of the campaign of violence was in sight.In a meeting with Tanaiste Dick Spring, Northern Ireland Office minister Michael Ancram and other officials in February 1997, Sir Patrick discussed the intentions of republicans around the peace process.The meeting, described as a working dinner, took place at Lancaster House in central London.Newly...
BBC
David TC Davies refused Boris Johnson Welsh secretary job offer
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has confirmed he refused the job when he was offered it a day before Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister. Mr Davies, the Conservative MP for Monmouth, said while the decision was "difficult", he "wasn't going to be the one to save" the Johnson government.
Progress at five peace wall sites in Northern Ireland
Significant progress has been made at five peace wall sites in Northern Ireland, the International Fund for Ireland (IFI) said.The developments in areas of north Belfast, west Belfast and Londonderry are part of long-term and ongoing work in communities by groups across the traditional divide in the region.More than 100 barriers remain and range from high concrete walls to gates and fences to buildings, and are owned by a number of bodies, from the Department of Justice, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and private bodies.They were erected from the 1970s in response to attacks and disorder during the Troubles.However, work...
Boris Johnson called for ‘hard egg’ approach to Northern Ireland peace process, document reveals
Boris Johnson urged the Irish government to adopt a “hard egg” approach during the Northern Ireland peace process and “let the nationalists go to hell”, newly declassified documents show.The former prime minister claimed the IRA had been close to defeat in 1994 and that the British would “beat them eventually”.A confidential Irish government document from 1996 details a “slightly surreal” discussion between an Irish official and Mr Johnson, who was then deputy editor of The Daily Telegraph newspaper.The conversation took place on 13 February, four days after the IRA London Docklands bombing that killed two people and injured more...
Rishi Sunak ‘absolutely shocked’ by Michelle Mone allegations
No 10 confirms Tory party has taken no action against Mone and she lost whip by taking leave of absence
Traces of suspected cocaine found after parties in Liz Truss’s grace-and-favour house, say staff
Traces of a suspected class A drug were found at a government grace-and-favour home after parties attended by political allies of Liz Truss, the Guardian has been told. The white powder was discovered at the Chevening estate last summer in the days before Truss won the Tory leadership contest and became prime minister, according to sources.
Protesters gather at hotel after asylum seekers told of move to Napier Barracks
Protesters gathered outside a hotel after a number of asylum seekers received notice from the Home Office that they will “shortly” be moved to Napier Barracks.Dozens of people congregated outside the north London hotel on Tuesday afternoon, carrying banners saying “Refugees welcome here”.Seven asylum seekers living in the hotel got a letter on Monday telling them they will “shortly be moved to an alternative accommodation setting”, it is understood.One of the letters, seen by the PA news agency, estimates the person addressed will be at the barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for between 60 and 90 days.People have come here seeking...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Government to Boost Settlements, Governance, Religious Status Quo, Public Transport
One day ahead of the Knesset vote on the sixth Netanyahu government, the Likud party published the basic outlines of the new government. Historically, basic guidelines are not legally binding, but they mark the direction of the new government during its upcoming term. Generally speaking, the basic outlines do not...
‘You’re doing terrible damage’: Steve Barclay confronted by mother of sick daughter over state of NHS
Health secretary Steve Barclay was confronted by the mother of a three-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis about the “terrible damage” done to the NHS during a visit to a London hospital.Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay the government had failed to properly fund the health service as he visited the bedside of her daughter Lucy at King’s College Hospital.“The damage you’re doing to families like myself is terrible,” she told the minister. “We’re so lucky as a nation have our NHS – I feel like you’re criticising it all the time.”Ms Pinnington-Auld suggested Tory ministers had unfairly blamed record waiting...
Archbishop of Canterbury stands by criticism of Government migrant policy
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he will continue to speak out against the Government’s migrant policy, as he denied attacking the Home Secretary personally.Justin Welby faced criticism from Tory MP Jonathan Gullis after he used a speech in the House of Lords to rebuke the Government’s immigration policy and predicted that the Rwanda scheme was destined to fail.In a wide-ranging interview with Channel 4 News, the Archbishop denied that he had personally attacked Suella Braverman as he insisted he would continue to express his views on what he called a “moral” issue.“Everything’s a political issue. I mean, absolutely everything,”...
Government was warned NI abortion laws could infringe human rights
The Government was warned in 1992 that abortion laws in Northern Ireland may constitute an infringement of human rights, declassified papers have revealed.However, it was also said that any attempt to repeal or clarify the laws would be highly controversial and lead to “acrimonious debate”.The 1967 Abortion Act had made terminations legal in Great Britain for up to 24 weeks but it was not extended to Northern Ireland, where abortions were only permitted if a women’s life was at risk or there was a risk of permanent or serious damage to her physical or mental health.The present legal framework has...
No contingency plans for collapse were included in Stormont assembly formation
No contingency plans for the collapse of the devolved assembly were included in legislation setting up the institutions because the UUP and SDLP believed they should not “plan for failure”, declassified papers have revealed.The Stormont powersharing assembly and executive were established following the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and subsequent referendums in Northern Ireland and the Republic.In 1999, the UK and Irish Governments were involved in drafting legislation to set up the North-South Ministerial Council and cross-border implementation bodies, some of the elements agreed in the peace deal.During discussion on whether the legislation should have an “exit clause”, Northern Ireland...
Shared Prosperity Fund should be fully devolved, says Scottish minister
The UK Government’s replacement for EU structural funding should be devolved, a Scottish minister has said.The Shared Prosperity Fund was set up to replace cash provided to the UK as part of the European Union.Earlier this year, the UK Government announced Scotland would receive £212 million over the next three years.But the Scottish Government has claimed EU funding would have amounted to £549 million.A UK Government source said the Scottish Government were not factoring in continuing EU funding, adding that the SPF would completely replace cash from the bloc in the coming years, adding that ministers were trying to “manufacture...
Ministers will not be ‘held to ransom’ by unions, says Wallace
The Government will not be “held to ransom” by striking public sector workers, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.As the wave of industrial action shows no sign of abating, Mr Wallace insisted there is “no magic wand” to produce the money for above-inflation pay awards.His warning came after new TUC general secretary Paul Nowak accused ministers of “sabotaging” efforts to resolve disputes between unions and employers.He signalled that the unions could be prepared to walk away from the system of independent pay review bodies for the public sector, saying they are being used by the Government as “human shields”.Speaking during...
BBC
Tyrone crashes: Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy among victims
Two of the three people who died in a crash near Cookstown in County Tyrone on Monday were Patrick Rogers and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy. The driver of the other car - a woman in her 80s - also died in the collision in Dungannon Road about 15:30 GMT. Mr...
Ninety people cross English Channel in two boats on Christmas Day
Ninety people crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day.They were the first crossings recorded since December 21 and take the provisional total for migrants making the dangerous journey from France this year to 45,756.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised legislation in the new year to help tackle the problem by making sure that if someone enters the UK illegally they do not have the right to stay in the country.Meanwhile ministers are also working to tighten immigration rules to curb numbers coming to the country legally.Home Secretary Suella Braverman has drawn up a plan that would...
Civil servants paid nearly £30 million in high-street vouchers amid pay freeze
The Government has been accused of “rank double standards” after giving almost £30 million in high-street vouchers to civil servants amid a pay freeze prompted by the cost-of-living crisis.Sixteen Whitehall departments in 2021-22 paid out a combined total of £29.57 million to staff in the form of ‘reward and recognition’ vouchers, a third more than in 2020-21 and two thirds more than in 2018-19, according to departmental data provided to Labour.The surge in the use of vouchers coincided with the imposition by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak of a one-year, post-Covid pay freeze across most of the civil service as food inflation in the UK soared.Shadow cabinet office minister Florence Eshalomi...
Ministers plan to scrap NHS England targets to ‘boost efficiency’
The government is preparing to ditch NHS national targets in an attempt to “boost efficiency”, as part of recommendations from a review led by a former Labour health secretary. Patricia Hewitt led the government-commissioned review into the NHS in England, looking at how the new integrated care systems...
BBC
Record number of Irish passports issued in 2022
A record number of Irish passports have been issued in 2022, the Irish Department for Foreign Affairs has said. About 1,080,000 Irish passports were issued over the past 12 months, beating the previous record of 935,000 in 2019. In November the Passport Service announced it had issued over a million...
‘The NHS will not be able to cope’ – new poll reveals planned junior doctor exodus
Thousands of junior doctors are planning to walk away from their NHS jobs, a new poll suggests.A survey revealed that 40% of junior doctors plan to leave the health service as soon as they can find another role.Pay and poor working conditions were the main reasons cited for wanting to leave, according to the British Medical Association (BMA) poll.The BMA warned that the NHS “would not be able to cope” without two fifths of its junior doctor workforce.A third of junior doctors are planning to work in another country. Four in ten say that as soon as they can find...
Comments / 0