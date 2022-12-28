The Government was warned in 1992 that abortion laws in Northern Ireland may constitute an infringement of human rights, declassified papers have revealed.However, it was also said that any attempt to repeal or clarify the laws would be highly controversial and lead to “acrimonious debate”.The 1967 Abortion Act had made terminations legal in Great Britain for up to 24 weeks but it was not extended to Northern Ireland, where abortions were only permitted if a women’s life was at risk or there was a risk of permanent or serious damage to her physical or mental health.The present legal framework has...

17 HOURS AGO