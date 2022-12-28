ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
News Channel 25

Maxi Jazz, front man for British band Faithless, dead at 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65. Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday, saying he “died peacefully...
NEW YORK STATE
Vibe

Since When Does The Middle East Throw EDM Festivals…Featuring DJ Khaled & Friends?!

“I wanna give a shoutout,” DJ Khaled hollers to a massive crowd of over 600,000. “He’s from New York City, but he’s also from Saudi Arabia. Make some noise for the guy that made sure I came here tonight. His name is: Swizz Beatz!!” Pacing an enormous stage erected in the renovated abandoned airfield of Banban—an hour outside the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh—Khaled receives rapturous applause from over a half million Middle Eastern music fans. Future, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, T.I. and Fat Joe all made the journey to West Asia with Khaled for the third annual MDLBEAST Soundstorm...
Vibe

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Makes History, Spends Two Weeks At No.1 On Billboard 200 Chart

SZA’s SOS has hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 Chart for a second week. According to Billboard, the singer’s sophomore album has raked in an additional 180,000 equivalent units during the week of Dec. 22, 2022.  With the new feat, SZA’s SOS has become the first album by a Black female artist to land at No. 1 in its first two weeks since Beyoncé’s self-titled album was released in 2013. More from VIBE.comSZA Explains Why Certain Fan-Favorite Songs Were Excluded From New Album, 'SOS'SZA Refutes Claims Of Only Making "Sad Girl Music"Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Earns Her A Monumental Feat TDE’s songbird took...
HAWAII STATE
The Verge

Please don’t film me in 2023

In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
NME

Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young signs with Sublime Artist Agency

Korean-American musician and actress Tiffany Young, best known for being a member of Girls’ Generation, has signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency. On 26 December, South Korean entertainment agency Sublime Artist Agency announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with the Girls’ Generation singer. “We are truly pleased to be joined by Tiffany Young, who has infinite influence,” the agency told News1.
NYLON

Aespa, NCT, & More To Perform At SMTown Live 2023: SMCU Palace@Kwangya

Get ready to enter Kwangya... K-pop super label SM Entertainment has unveiled the details for its annual New Year’s Eve concert extravaganza: 2023 SMTown Live: SMCU Palace@Kwangya. The free-to-stream concert kicks off Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. PT or 11 p.m. ET (Jan. 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. KST), and will be broadcasted across SM Entertainments social media platforms. The “family affair” event has already confirmed performances from virtually every act on the label’s roster, including aespa, NCT 127, NCT Dream, GOT the beat, veterans TVXQ!, BoA, KangTa, and many, many more.
The Independent

Channel 4 promotes Andrew musical with billboard outside Woking Pizza Express

Channel 4 promoted its forthcoming TV musical based on the Duke of York’s life with a mobile billboard outside the branch of a pizza chain restaurant that Andrew referred to in his Newsnight interview.The van carrying the slogan “If you miss it, you’d better have a decent alibi” – a reference to his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis – appeared outside Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, on Thursday morning.Prince Andrew: The Musical, starring Kieran Hodgson, features a cast of comics and drag queens and is described as a “satirical send-up” set to seven original musical numbers.The Queen’s second son stepped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy