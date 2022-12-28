SZA’s SOS has hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 Chart for a second week. According to Billboard, the singer’s sophomore album has raked in an additional 180,000 equivalent units during the week of Dec. 22, 2022. With the new feat, SZA’s SOS has become the first album by a Black female artist to land at No. 1 in its first two weeks since Beyoncé’s self-titled album was released in 2013. More from VIBE.comSZA Explains Why Certain Fan-Favorite Songs Were Excluded From New Album, 'SOS'SZA Refutes Claims Of Only Making "Sad Girl Music"Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Earns Her A Monumental Feat TDE’s songbird took...

