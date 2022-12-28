Read full article on original website
Deavan Clegg Slams Accusations She Kept Ex Jihoon Away Amid Taeyang’s Cancer Battle: ‘We Did Our Part’
Not having it. 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg slammed social media trolls who accused her of keeping ex-husband Jihoon Lee away from their son, Taeyang, amid his ongoing battle with childhood cancer. “Instead of commenting ignorant things on my post, go comment on his page why he hasn’t...
Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration
Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
Maxi Jazz, front man for British band Faithless, dead at 65
NEW YORK (AP) — Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65. Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday, saying he “died peacefully...
Rihanna Fans Flood Twitter After Singer Reveals Baby for First Time
"Imagine being a baby and like, Rihanna is your mom," one user wrote in a tweet on Saturday.
Since When Does The Middle East Throw EDM Festivals…Featuring DJ Khaled & Friends?!
“I wanna give a shoutout,” DJ Khaled hollers to a massive crowd of over 600,000. “He’s from New York City, but he’s also from Saudi Arabia. Make some noise for the guy that made sure I came here tonight. His name is: Swizz Beatz!!” Pacing an enormous stage erected in the renovated abandoned airfield of Banban—an hour outside the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh—Khaled receives rapturous applause from over a half million Middle Eastern music fans. Future, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, T.I. and Fat Joe all made the journey to West Asia with Khaled for the third annual MDLBEAST Soundstorm...
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Makes History, Spends Two Weeks At No.1 On Billboard 200 Chart
SZA’s SOS has hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 Chart for a second week. According to Billboard, the singer’s sophomore album has raked in an additional 180,000 equivalent units during the week of Dec. 22, 2022. With the new feat, SZA’s SOS has become the first album by a Black female artist to land at No. 1 in its first two weeks since Beyoncé’s self-titled album was released in 2013. More from VIBE.comSZA Explains Why Certain Fan-Favorite Songs Were Excluded From New Album, 'SOS'SZA Refutes Claims Of Only Making "Sad Girl Music"Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Earns Her A Monumental Feat TDE’s songbird took...
SUPERSTAR DJ ARMIN VAN BUUREN TO HEADLINE HUGE NEW YEAR’S EVE COUNTDOWN TO 2023 PARTY
Full Circle and McGettigan’s are teaming up to bring you Dubai’s biggest New Year’s Eve Party at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. We can now reveal that the headliner for this huge event is superstar DJ Armin Van Buuren!. The impressive line-up also includes international DJs Fedde Le...
Please don’t film me in 2023
In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young signs with Sublime Artist Agency
Korean-American musician and actress Tiffany Young, best known for being a member of Girls’ Generation, has signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency. On 26 December, South Korean entertainment agency Sublime Artist Agency announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with the Girls’ Generation singer. “We are truly pleased to be joined by Tiffany Young, who has infinite influence,” the agency told News1.
Ziggy Ramo on Black Snow, Anzac Day and his Q+A controversy: ‘I was like, I’ve broken the Matrix!’
Ziggy Ramo always knew his song April 25th would “go down like a teaspoon of salt”. Released in 2020, the track contrasts Australia’s Anzac legend with the country’s treatment of Indigenous people, interrogating why the nation chooses to enshrine some parts of our history and conveniently brush aside others.
Aespa, NCT, & More To Perform At SMTown Live 2023: SMCU Palace@Kwangya
Get ready to enter Kwangya... K-pop super label SM Entertainment has unveiled the details for its annual New Year’s Eve concert extravaganza: 2023 SMTown Live: SMCU Palace@Kwangya. The free-to-stream concert kicks off Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. PT or 11 p.m. ET (Jan. 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. KST), and will be broadcasted across SM Entertainments social media platforms. The “family affair” event has already confirmed performances from virtually every act on the label’s roster, including aespa, NCT 127, NCT Dream, GOT the beat, veterans TVXQ!, BoA, KangTa, and many, many more.
Spice Girls' Mel C pulls Poland concert over 'issues that do not align with communities I support'
Mel C, 48, took to social media Monday to announce she was not going to take part in the concert, which is sponsored by TVP, Polish state media.
Channel 4 promotes Andrew musical with billboard outside Woking Pizza Express
Channel 4 promoted its forthcoming TV musical based on the Duke of York’s life with a mobile billboard outside the branch of a pizza chain restaurant that Andrew referred to in his Newsnight interview.The van carrying the slogan “If you miss it, you’d better have a decent alibi” – a reference to his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis – appeared outside Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, on Thursday morning.Prince Andrew: The Musical, starring Kieran Hodgson, features a cast of comics and drag queens and is described as a “satirical send-up” set to seven original musical numbers.The Queen’s second son stepped...
